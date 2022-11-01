Two people from the same household are facing charges after police were called to their residence twice on Sunday morning.
The first time, around 9:30, was for a domestic incident, where Tristan N. Morgan, 37, of West North Street, reportedly was caught with suspected fentanyl and a quantity of cash during his arrest.
The other call was for the overdose of his reported live-in girlfriend while children were present in the household, according to police records and criminal complaints.
Officers arrived at the house on the first call to see Morgan running out the back door.
The police could hear screaming and children crying from inside the house, and woman, later identified as Lil Rosa Lynn Clark, 33, opened the door and collapsed against the porch railing with a bleeding wound on her forehead and a swollen left eye and swollen cheekbones, according to a criminal complaint filed against Morgan.
The police caught Morgan and searched him and found a bundle of $1,367 in cash and suspected oxycodone and alprazolam pills in a container, the report said.
The woman reportedly told police Morgan punched her in the face multiple times, according to the criminal complaint.
While at the police station with Morgan, officers found a bag containing 5.7 grams of suspected fentanyl on the back seat of the cruiser where he had been sitting.
Two hours after that call, around 11:35 a.m. Sunday, the police returned to the house where five children were present, and several of them ran out and told officers they could not wake up their mother, according to a criminal complaint. The police reported that Clark was in an upstairs bedroom, in and out of consciousness, and she became verbally combative and exhibited physical signs of a drug overdose.
The children ranged in age from four months to 14, according to the police.
Police reported the children were turned over to family members following the arrests.
Clark was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, and reportedly was argumentative and combative with ambulance personnel and struggled with the police as they tried to handcuff her, the report said.
While she was being transported to the police station, she reportedly kicked the windows of the patrol car multiple times, the report said. The police found $391 cash in her possession.
Morgan is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, simple assault, harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clark is charged with endangering the welfare of children, harassment and disorderly conduct.
They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set their jail bonds at $5,000 each. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
