HARRISBURG — About 4,500 more state employees, all from the state-run liquor system, will see their paid leave end on Friday, Elizabeth Brassell, a spokesman for the Liquor Control Board, said Monday.
Last week. the state announced 9,000 government workers’ paid leave would end on Friday.
The latest change impacts workers who’ve been unable to work from since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state offices to close. Pennsylvania is the only state that has completely shuttered its government-run system of wine and spirit shops.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that while the state stores are closed, the LCB was going to make online ordering available for the public.
But demand for online orders has vastly outpaced the capacity of the LCB’s ability to fill online orders thus far, Brassell said.
About 1.4 million people visited the LCB’s online ordering website from Wednesday to Sunday, Brassell said. Over that time, the system accepted $386,000 in orders.
As orders have outpaced the LCB’s ability to respond, visitors to the online ordering page on the LCB website have been greeted by the message: “Thank you for being a valued customer. Due to overwhelming demand, the online store is not available.”
The LCB is working to ramp up its capacity to take additional orders, but Brassell said.
There are “no specific goals for fulfillment, we just keep building capacity as we can,” she said.
The Gaming Control Board appear poised to follow suit in ending the paid leave for workers who’ve idled by the governor’s order. The state’s casinos closed on March 16, the same day Wolf closed other non-essential businseses statewide.
“Even as an independent agency, we generally follow directions from the Governor to agencies under his purview (for example, closing due to weather, early dismissals, etc.),” said Doug Harbach, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
“Of course I don’t have to tell you that this continues to be a very fluid situation and is continually evolving. We still do not know how long this pandemic or the mandated closures of casinos will continue, but we remain committed to doing whatever is possible to support the industry and our employees,” Harbach said.
The gaming control board has about 300 employees, according to PennWatch, the state government’s spending transparency website.
The state Office of Administration announced the end of paid leave for state workers who can’t work from home last Friday.
At the time, the office estimated that the change would impact 9,000 workers , including approximately 5,700 Department of Transportation workers, 908 Department of Labor & Industry workers and 849 Department of Revenue workers, with “the remainder are spread across other agencies.”
These employees will be required to use sick days or vacation time, or take unpaid leave with benefits, for their absences, beginning April 11, said Dan Egan, a Department of Administration spokesman. Workers who don’t have sick or vacation days to use, will go without pay and could file unemployment, he said.
