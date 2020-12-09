PITTSBURGH (AP) — Thirty western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio residents face charges stemming from an ongoing investigation of Pagans Motorcycle Club members and associates, federal prosecutors said.
According to three indictments announced Wednesday, the defendants violated federal drug and firearms laws.
Authorities said the defendants trafficked firearms and distributed “significant quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.”
“For decades, the Pagans have used violence to control cocaine, heroin and meth trafficking throughout western Pennsylvania: that stops now,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady. "With the arrests of thirty members and associates of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, including higher-ranking members, we have disrupted their criminal organization and made western Pennsylvania safer,” Brady said.
The investigation began in August 2018 and included court-authorized wiretaps on the cellphones of key members of the club's Pittsburgh chapter.
According to prosecutors, club members “routinely hold ‘church,’ a term used to describe their weekly meetings.” There also appeared to be large gatherings or parties with nonmembers at the club's McKees Rocks Clubhouse.
Search warrants were executed there on Tuesday.
The first Indictment contains two conspiracy counts and one firearm possession count, and names the following nine individuals as defendants:
• Bill Rana, 40, of Cheswick, PA
• Eric Armes, 42, of Cheswick, PA
• Jason Evans, 44, of Pittsburgh, PA
• Hasani James, 49, of Detroit, MI
• Cody Bonanno, 25, of Uhrichsville, OH
• Phillip Bonanno, 54, of New Philadelphia, OH
• Dominic Quarture, 52, of Washington, PA
• Mark Stockhausen, 39, of Erie, PA
• Patrick Rizzo, 45, of McKees Rocks, PA
According to this Indictment, Rana, Armes, C. Bonanno, P. Bonanno, and Quarture conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance between January and November of 2020. The Indictment also charges Rana, Evans, James, P. Bonanno, and Stockhausen with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, also between January and November of 2020.
The Indictment further alleges that on or about Oct. 21, Patrick Rizzo, a convicted felon, who is prohibited from lawfully possessing a firearm, was found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus Judge .45 LC/410 pistol. As it relates to this count, the Indictment seeks forfeiture of the firearm and ammunition.
The second Indictment contains two counts and names the following nine individuals as defendants:
• Anthony Peluso, 38, of Hampton Township, PA
• Marissa Botta, 28, of Hampton Township, PA
• David Pietropaolo, 23, of Glenshaw, PA
• Thomas Snelsire, 45, of Baldwin, PA
• Wayne Webber, 42, of Duquesne, PA
• Ronald Simak, 37, of Verona, PA
• Anthony Scatena, 22, of Pittsburgh, PA
• James Stewart, 41, of Pittsburgh, PA
• Dorin Duncan, 42, of Glenshaw, PA
According to this Indictment, the above-named defendants conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance between January and November of 2020. The Indictment further alleges that Peluso, Botta and Snelsire also conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, also between January and November 2020.
The third Indictment contains two counts and names the following twelve individuals as defendants:
• Jeffrey Kushik, 29, of Pittsburgh, PA
• Gary Hairston, 40, of Pittsburgh, PA
• Darian Wofford, 27, of Pittsburgh, PA
• Stephanie Zilka, 27, of Baldwin, PA
• Misty Walker, 39, of Pittsburgh, PA
• Richard White, 18, of Pittsburgh, PA
• Randy Camacho, 34, of Pittsburgh, PA
• Damian Cherepko, 26, of Elizabeth, PA
• Brandon Hulboy, 29, of Pittsburgh, PA
• James Crivella, 27, of Glenshaw, PA
• Seaira Collins, 32, of Pittsburgh, PA
• Jessica Taranto, 37, of Pittsburgh, PA
