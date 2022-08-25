Lawrence County veterans previously denied benefits for certain health issues — as well as their counterparts around the country — have new hope, thanks to an act signed earlier this month by President Joe Biden.
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics — or PACT — Act now extends a presumption-of-service link for 23 illnesses and chronic respiratory conditions. Previously, the Veterans Administration had asked veterans to provide a proof-of-service connection for many of these conditions in order to receive benefits, something the veterans often found difficult
The PACT lifts the extra burden of proof, potentially impacting what the VA estimates are 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to burn pits during their service.
Burn pits, according to repforvets.org, were used in multiple Asian war zones “to dispose of all kinds of military refuse, from batteries to body parts. As much as 250 tons of trash a day were burned with jet fuel in huge open pits the size of football fields, spewing toxic fumes and carcinogens into the air.”
The PACT Act, the website added, also includes provisions for Agent Orange exposure and those who served at Marine Corps training base Camp Lejeune, where water has been shown to have been contaminated from the 1950s through the 1980s.
Jesse Putnam, Lawrence County’s director of veterans affairs, said the PACT Act has the potential to help many local veterans.
“We do have a lot of Vietnam veterans who served in Thailand and Laos and Cambodia, and before, they were never eligible,” she said. “Now they’re eligible, and their widows also may be eligible now, if (their husbands) passed away from something related (to their service).”
Putnam said her office historically has tried to help veterans with conditions they believed were linked to their service, but which the VA would not unilaterally accept.
“It’s so sad,” she said. “You see a lot of these veterans suffering, and you can tell, because there’s so many, that there was a link. It was very sad to see veterans not receive benefits they rightfully deserve.
“We would still do the claim, and it would come back denied. They would still receive health care benefits, but they would never receive compensation from the VA, financially, for their disabilities.”
The amount of monthly disability pay depends on a veteran’s disability rating, which is determined by the VA, as well as the veteran’s eligibility for other VA Benefits. A veteran with a 10-percent disability rating receives $152.64 a month in 2022, according to benefits.com; a veteran with 20 percent disability gets $301.74. The amount for veterans with higher disability rates is set based on the number of dependents in the household.
According to a White House fact sheet released Aug. 10, the VA began processing disability claims in August 2021 for asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis based on presumed exposure to particulate matter by veterans who served in Southeast Asia and other areas and who developed these conditions within 10 years of their service. These claims alone, the fact sheet says, led to over $93 million in retroactive benefit payments to more than 25,000 veterans.
Upon Biden’s signing of the PACT Act, VA Secretary Denis McDonough proclaimed it “a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of veterans — and their survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to vets suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. It will also bring generations of veterans into VA health care, which will improve veteran health outcomes across the board.”
Lawrence County veterans are served by Butler VA Healthcare System, which is ready for any increase in patients that the PACT Act may spawn.
“Butler VA expects to serve additional veterans with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve as a result of the PACT Act,” said Kenneth J. Kalberer, health systems special at the Butler facility. “Butler VA is well positioned to meet any increase in demand for services.”
Kalberer added that the PACT Act eligibility changes are now a part of all Butler VA outreach activities, and that the Butler VA also is conducting special town hall meetings for veterans and staff focused on providing eligibility information as well as the opportunity for dialogue.
For local veterans who believe they are now eligible for previously denied benefits, the way to start is by calling the county veterans affairs office at (724) 656-2180.
“Some that we’ve worked with in the past that we remember, we’re trying to reach out to them and let them know that they can apply for these benefits now,” Putnam said. “But the best way is to call our office.
“Because a lot of veterans did apply and they were denied, the VA is saying that they will track them down and open up their claim. But that’s really iffy in my mind, so we can reopen that claim for them, too, and get this moving.”
More information about the PACT Act is available by visiting VA.gov/PACT or by calling (800) 698-2411.
