By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Thursday that as the amount of vaccine increases, state officials believe that Pennsylvania will be in a position to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of allowing all interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine to seek one by May.
“We are working to make eligibility open to everyone by May 1,” Beam said Thursday.
The state’s AARP said Thursday though that the state’s efforts are still leaving too many seniors frustrated and unable to land vaccine appointments even as the state begins to expand eligibility to others.
“Older adults are frustrated and angry about Pennsylvania’s distribution of COVID vaccine to date,” AARP State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh wrote in a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf. Johnson said the delays that seniors are experiencing scheduling COVID-19 vaccines are "simply unacceptable.”
The state has begun using its initial allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to vaccinate school workers and child care workers, while devoting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to those already in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine plan — seniors and those with medical conditions.
Wolf announced last week that state officials had set a goal of ensuring that everyone in Phase 1A could at least have an appointment scheduled by the end of this month.
But the state’s move to devote the initial allocations of Johnson & Johnson vaccine hasn’t pleased everyone, since too many seniors are still struggling to get appointments to get immunized against COVID, according to the Pennsylvania AARP.
In the letter to Wolf, AARP officials said that a survey of their members found that 81 percent said they have tried to get a COVID vaccine appointment, but only 27 percenthad succeeded in landing an appointment.
Johnston-Walsh said that the AARP knows that the Department of Aging has done outreach in some areas of the state to help seniors connect with vaccine appointments but “that work need be more widely available.”
The AARP has also called for the state to establish a dedicated phone hotline to help seniors find vaccine appointments.
Beam said that seniors who aren’t comfortable using computers can call 1-877-PA-HEALTH to talk to an operator who will help them find the contact information for vaccine providers near them.
The state had initially designated health care workers and nursing home residents as the first two groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.
It wasn’t until Jan. 12, after the Trump Administration urged states to offer COVID vaccine to all seniors that the state expanded eligibility to everyone over the age of 65.
Beam said that an order she handed down last month that focused vaccine distribution to providers who were vaccinating the most people and requiring that vaccine providers use at least 80 percent of vaccine doses within seven days of receiving them have paid off.
An analysis by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that over the last week Pennsylvania is second only to Nevada in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000, Beam said.
