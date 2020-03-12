A Cranberry Township-based political action committee has supplied invoices relating to literature it distributed in opposition to Democratic mayoral candidate Mark Elisco during November’s election.
Prior to Nov. 5, city residents were mailed a one-page double-sided card with images and text claiming Elisco supported legislation that would raise utility bills.
On Jan. 31, ALPAC filed its campaign finance report with the Department of State but failed to list the mailer specifically in its expenditures.
The New Castle News submitted a voucher request form via email to Zachary Fuhrman, a client experience manager for the Bureau of Campaign Finance and Civic Engagement for the Department of State, on Feb. 4 requesting four invoices from expenditures listed on the report under “office supplies” and “consultation services.”
An email acknowledging the request was sent by Fuhrman on Feb. 6, and said ALPAC would have 30 days to supply to records.
Eric Gordon, the executive officer of ALPAC, confirmed via email he had received the request for invoices in the mail on Feb. 10 and supplied the requested invoices exactly 30 days after on Tuesday.
According to the invoices supplied by Gordon, the expenditures listed as consultation services were palm cards and graphic design paid to Cold Spark Media of Pittsburgh and “mailer” paid to M7 Agency LLC of Beaver.
According to the invoices, ALPAC paid $2,100 to M7 on Oct. 26.
Listed in the finance report was an expenditure for postage totaling $1,485.
In the corner of the mailer was the return address of “Accountable Leadership PAC (Political Action Committee), 3038 Maureen Drive, Cranberry Twp., PA, 16066,” but it failed to list who paid for it.
The mailer is currently under investigation by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office due to the omission, according to District Attorney Josh Lamancusa.
Political literature distributed by hand in opposition of then-candidate Chris Frye totaled $250 - for printing and tax - according to financial disclosure paperwork filed with Lawrence County Voter Services by Frank Tomski, a former city code enforcement officer. The receipt was from Hess Printing Co. of New Castle.
Tomksi submitted no other expense concerning the material, according to information from the county elections office.
The expenditures listed as office supplies were for 1,500 business cards paid to Gottuso Media of Cranberry Township and yard sign cleanup paid to Advantage Direct of Florida.
The business cards cost $731.40 and the cleanup cost $100.
