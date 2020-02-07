A political action committee responsible for literature attacking former Democratic mayoral candidate Mark Elisco has filed its 2019 annual campaign finance report — as an investigation into that mailer continues.
There is no expenditure for any campaign-related material listed in Accountable Leadership PAC's report to the Department of State, which was filed Jan. 31. But there are two expenditures under the category of "office supplies."
Gottuso Media, a design, marketing and printing store in Cranberry Township, was paid $731.40 on Feb. 2, and Advantage Direct, whose mailing address is the same as ALPAC's, was paid $100 on Jan. 24.
A payment for postage totaling $1,485 was paid on Oct. 31, 2019.
A voucher request form, which would require ALPAC to provide receipts for both expenditures as well as two others that are listed as "consultation services," was filed Tuesday with the Bureau of Campaign Finance and Civic Engagement, which is a division of the Department of State. An email response to the request states ALPAC has 30 days to respond.
The literature sent to city residents had text and images stating Elisco was a part of the "status quo" and that he supports Harrisburg's "gigantic" tax increases on utility bills.
The literature was given to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa in late November after the Lawrence County Board of Elections voted to levy a fine against ALPAC due to the lack of a disclosure stating who paid for the mailer. Lamancusa said Monday the incident is still under investigation.
A return address, however, was listed on the mailer and read “Accountable Leadership PAC, 8038 Maureen Drive, Cranberry Twp., PA, 16066.”
The address is the private residence of Eric Gordon, who is listed as ALPAC's treasurer.
"That's not that uncommon with any small business," said Dale Turner, a chairperson for ALPAC. "Unless you have an actual storefront, usually you're going to use a personal address for that."
Multiple attempts to contact Gordon went unsuccessful.
At the start of 2019, ALPAC had about $4,500 in its financial account from previous campaign years, but the PAC's total funds for 2019 topped $19,173.27 — more than double its funds from previous years.
Donations to ALPAC totaled $14,627.24 in 2019, with Gordon donating $2,127.24, Turner donating $2,500 and another political action committee — Friends of Aaron Bernstine — donating $10,000.
Friends of Aaron Bernstine donated twice to ALPAC in one installment of $7,000 on Oct. 31 and another of $3,000 on Dec. 23.
On the DOS filing website, Gordon is listed as a chairperson for Friends of Aaron Bernstine.
As of Tuesday, Turner had not seen the campaign finance report and therefore could not comment on specifics.
He said Gordon does all the filing as the organization's chief operating officer, while Turner functions a mentor for the PAC's candidates.
Campaign finance reports must include every expenditure, the date made, the full name and address of the person to whom it was made and the purpose of the expenditure.
Also included in ALPAC's expenditures was a donation to the Dan Volger Campaign Fund. Vogler ran for re-election as a Lawrence County commissioner. A donation was also made to Friends of Tony Guy, who ran for another term as Beaver County sheriff.
Frye said he did not know about the mailer against Elisco until it was made public. He also indicated he didn't have the funds to produce such a piece of campaign literature.
Citizens for Chris Frye, a committee registered with the Lawrence County Voters Affairs Office, filed its campaign finance report following the November election.
According to the report, the committee had $1,488.92 total funds available. Of those funds, $1,400.38 were spent on items like business cards, the election night event at The Confluence and economic strategy counsel from Kapital Analytics.
Frye had two campaign donations filed in the document, which were from Mom's Wholesale Food for $250 and Timothy Buck for $250.
The ending balance was $88.54.
According to financial disclosure paperwork filed with Lawrence County Voter Services, political literature produced in opposition to Mayor Chris Frye was paid for by former city code enforcement officer Frank Tomski, who submitted a receipt from Hess Printing Co. showing it cost $235 for the printing and $15 for tax.
Tomksi submitted no other expense concerning the material, according to information from the county elections office.
The literature cited Frye for having 21 code violations on a property he rented out to two tenants when he was pursing landlordship between 2013 and 2015.
Elisco filed a Right to Know request with the city's code enforcement office for the code violations listed on the literature on Sept 12.
