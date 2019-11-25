MIDDLETOWN — Heavy traffic is predicted for next week as travelers head home for the holidays.
If you are traveling by car, the PA Turnpike is projecting that 3.6 million cars and trucks will be traveling the Turnpike. During the six-day period, beginning Tuesday and ending Sunday, motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and travel on lighter traffic days if possible.
The most heavily traveled days are slated to be Tuesday and Wednesday with 715,000 and 735,000 vehicles expected, respectively. The periods of heaviest traffic volumes will be during the hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday; and noon until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Thursday and Saturday will be the least traveled days with 520,000 motorists on the road, followed by Friday with 545,000 motorists.
Delays and congestion are expected in the following areas during these times:
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday for mainline traffic westbound between Breezewood (exit 161) and New Stanton (exit 75), specifically near the Allegheny Tunnel.
From noon until 6 p.m. Sunday 1 for mainline traffic eastbound between New Stanton (exit 75) and Breezewood (exit 161), S.R. 29 to Bensalem (exit 351) and on the Northeastern Extension from Mid-County (exit 20) to Lehigh Valley (exit 56).
Turnpike maintenance crews will suspend work beginning 5 a.m. on Tuesday until 11 p.m. Dec. 1. All lanes in each direction of the Turnpike will be open and available to accommodate heavier traffic volumes, except during possible emergencies. Extra maintenance personnel will be patrolling the roadway, along with PA State Police.
This year also marks the first year that rifle season opens on Saturday after Thanksgiving. Hunters are not permitted to park along the Turnpike. Heavier traffic may occur due to the change of opening day, specifically affecting Friday and Sunday traffic volumes and delays.
