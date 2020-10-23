The state Supreme Court on Friday sided with the Department of State and ruled that mail-in ballots should not be rejected based on questions about whether voters’ signatures match those on file.
In the decision, Justice Deborah Todd noted that lawmakers didn’t put anything in election law clearly saying they thought ballots should be rejected over alleged mismatched signatures.
The justice noted that when it comes to in-person voting, the law is clear that election workers are supposed to compare the voter’s signature against the one on file.
“The Legislature understands how to craft language requiring signature comparisons at canvassing when it chooses to do so,” she wrote.
Friday’s decision comes after the Department of State asked the Supreme Court to settle the question out of concern that “thousands of Pennsylvania voters” risked being disenfranchised by challenges based on alleged mismatched signatures.
The court’s ruling bars counties from rejecting ballots based on suspicions of county elections workers about mismatched signatures or challenges from third-party observers over questions about the signatures.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, blasted the decision.
“Never did we contemplate that Secretary (Kathy) Boockvar would interpret the statute in a way which would result in signatures required on the mail-in ballots being meaningless," Corman said. "It’s astonishing the courts have endorsed Secretary Boockvar’s contrived election system that requires matching signatures to vote in person, but mail-in voting is officially a free-for-all."
Attorney General Josh Shapiro welcomed the ruling.
“Voters who use a mail-in ballot have their identity verified in the initial application, often using a driver's license number,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania’s voter identification system is safe and secure. We are protecting every eligible vote and ensuring each is counted,” he said.
In the decision, Todd also pointed to an opinion from U.S. District Judge Nicholas Ranjan who’d concluded that the state’s election law “imposes no requirement for signature comparison for mail-in ballots.”
Ranjan on Oct. 10 rejected a bid by Republicans seeking to get the state’s use of drop boxes barred and seeking to get challenges to ballots over mismatched signatures allowed.
The state court ruling comes as state officials announced that voters have already applied for 2.9 million mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election. About half of those ballots have already been returned by the voters to election offices, Boockvar said Friday.
“Judge Ranjan discerned nothing in the text of these provisions which requires county boards of elections to ‘verify’ the signature on mail-in and absentee ballots -- that is, to examine the signatures to determine whether or not they were authentic,” Todd wrote.
Republicans had argued that the fact that voters are required to sign the ballot return envelope suggests that the validity of the signature should be something that can be challenged.
They also asserted that checking signatures is a necessary security protection that has been endorsed in other court decisions.
Corman said last week that Boockvar’s efforts to get the courts to bar counties from rejecting ballots over mismatched signatures has angered Republican lawmakers to the point that they have been hesitant to make a deal with the Wolf Administration on other less-controversial election reforms.
The General Assembly ended its fall legislative session Wednesday without passing a bill that would have allowed county officials to begin preparing mail-in ballots for counting up to three days before Election Day. Counties aren’t allowed to begin this pre-canvassing process until the morning of Election Day, which county officials have warned, means election results may take days.
