The state Senate on Tuesday voted 49-1 to approve legislation that would local police use radar for speed enforcement.
“Even though speeding is the leading contributor to fatal crashes and 30% of fatal speeding crashes occur on local roads, Pennsylvania remains the only state to not permit the local use of this safety technology,” said state Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Monroe County, the prime sponsor of the bill. “The use of radar should be viewed as a driver protection which provides the most accurate tool for the enforcement of speed limits. This technology is much more efficient and effective than the dated technology of the past."
Local mayors have been lobbying to get the ban on radar repealed, arguing that it is difficult, and sometimes dangerous, for police to try to conduct speed enforcement in some neighborhoods without using radar. The legislation has never overcome resistance from lawmakers concerned about upsetting constituents worried that repealing the radar ban would prompt local police to set up speed traps to generate local revenue.
The only no vote came from state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County. He didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday evening.
“The reason a radar bill never passed was due to the citizens not wanting it,” James Sikorski Jr., Pennsylvania advocate for the National Motorists Association, said last month when the bill was approved by the Senate transportation committee.
Sikorski said the legislation should include a requirement intended to ensure that speed limits are set appropriately by local governments and not lower than necessary in order to increase the likelihood that motorists will exceed the posted limits.
“It also refuses to require that tickets should only go to egregious violators, such as those who may be 15 mph above properly set speed limits,” he said. “This is 100 percent being done for the revenue."
The legislation caps the amount local municipality's can collect in speeding ticket revenue at 10 percent of the municipality's total budget.
If a police department writes so many tickets that it generates too much money, any revenue above the 10 percent threshold would be returned to the state where it would be directed toward the cost of training for state and local police, Scavello said.
The legislation would also mandate that the local government pass an ordinance approving the use of radar by police and that for the first three months, police would only be allowed to give warnings instead of tickets.
The measure now goes to the state House. The state Senate has previously passed legislation to end the ban on radar use by local police — most recently in 2019 when it was approved by a 49-1 vote. However, the legislation has always died in the state House.
A radar bill passed the state House transportation committee in March but it's not been put up for a final vote before the full chamber.
