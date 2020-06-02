PA launches coronavirus testing in nursing homes

BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has tested patients and staff in at least 45 nursing homes in the early stages of the state’s strategy for universal testing in nursing homes, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday.
Levine said the state is focusing first on nursing homes that have had outbreaks, but stressed that the aim is to test people in at least 1,900 facilities statewide.
Under the state’s plan, residents in every facility will be tested at least once. How often they are tested afterward will depend on whether there is an outbreak in the facility or reason to believe there may be one, she said.
Levine said health officials believe that there is a greater risk that coronavirus will break out in facilities where there is more spread of the virus in the community around the nursing home and when the surrounding community is more densely populated.
“We will prioritize facilities that have had a lot of cases,” Levine said. “If they’ve had few cases and they are in a rural area, they will need less testing.”
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that move to test nursing home residents as the state grappled with outbreaks in long-term facilities across the state.
Through Monday, almost two-thirds of the deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania — 3,557 of 5,567 — have been in long-term care facilities.
Levine said the testing program will have to continue until there is a vaccine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The American Health Care Association released an estimate last week that put the price tag for universal testing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Pennsylvania at more than $33 million.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed into law House bill 2510, which would provide $300 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funding to the nursing home industry in the state.
“This united, bipartisan effort by members of the General Assembly, legislative leaders and Governor Wolf sends a strong message of support to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. “This funding will enable providers to dedicate Hero Pay and higher wages to frontline staff, obtain personal protective equipment and testing supplies, and care for the residents in their facilities.”
Levine said that the number of new cases in nursing homes has been declining. But, since nursing home coronavirus outbreaks are linked to community spread in the communities around them, she said that all Pennsylvanians should remain cautious about actions that could trigger a resurgence of the virus.
She was joined at her press conference by Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.
He said that the state has been working with county agencies on aging to reopen senior centers while also ensuring that older adults have access to alternatives for things like delivered meals if they don’t feel comfortable going to places where there are groups.
“This has all been done with the overriding objective of ensuring the health and safety of both participants and staff. The process of reopening will be conducted gradually, strategically and cautiously, while allowing flexibility at the local level to keep older adults and staff safe.”
