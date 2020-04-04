HARRISBURG — Positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania jumped another 1,597 according to numbers released by the state Department of Health on Saturday, including three more positive cases in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County now has 22 positive cases of the coronavirus, up from 19 on Friday. The statewide numbers, as of midnight Saturday, also indicate Pennsylvania topped the 10,000-positive cases threshold for a total of 10,017.
There have been 136 total deaths in Pennsylvania from the virus, including two in Lawrence County. 60,013 patients tested negative to date.
