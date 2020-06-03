HARRISBURG — Election officials said there were no widespread voting problems in Tuesday’s primary despite it being an election complicated by changes prompted by a pandemic and civil unrest in the state’s largest counties.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that while she felt like the election went smoothly, it wasn’t clear shortly after polls closed how many counties will be able to produce full election results as election officials deal with unprecedented numbers of mailed in ballots.
“Today, we marked two major milestones in Pennsylvania’s electoral history,” Boockvar said. “For the first time, Pennsylvania voters could vote by mail-in ballot without having to provide an excuse, and they did so in impressive numbers. And all 67 counties have now deployed new, more secure and accessible voting systems with voter-verifiable paper ballots. I am extremely thankful for and proud of Pennsylvania’s dedicated election officials, poll workers and, of course, voters.”
Approximately 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters applied for and were approved to vote by mail-in and absentee ballot, which is 17 times greater than the number who applied for an absentee ballot for the last presidential primary in 2016.
With that volume of mailed ballots to count, state officials expected that some races would be too close to call on Tuesday night.
“I do expect some counties will have results today, but many counties will not,” Boockvar said.
Boockvar said the most significant problems were in Bucks, Lancaster and Lawrence counties. In Bucks and Lancaster counties, there were problems with using scanners to county some ballots, she said. In those cases, the ballots will be counted by hand, she said.
In Lawrence County, the county courthouse was closed because of a protest in New Castle, she said. While the courthouse was closed, elections staff remained on the job, she said.
The only major statewide contested race Tuesday was the six-way race to be the Democratic nominee for auditor general — to succeed Eugene DePasquale who is running for Congress. In that race, Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb was leading with 34.7 percent of the vote, followed by former Philadelphia deputy mayor Nina Ahmad with 27.4 percent, with 68 percent of the state’s precincts reporting. The winner in that contest will face Dauphin County controller Tim DeFoor who was unopposed in the Republican primary.
While most voters were required to get their votes in by the close of the polls, whether by mail, hand-delivered or by casting a ballot in a voting booth, Wolf on Monday announced that mailed ballots from Philadelphia and five other counties — Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie and Montgomery — would be accepted as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.
In addition, officials in Bucks County obtained a court order giving them more time to accept mailed-in ballots, as well. In all, there were more than 900,000 applications for mailed ballots in the counties with extended deadlines for ballots to arrive. Wolf’s order indicated that ballots would be accepted until next Tuesday but Boockvar said that election officials expect most ballots to be delivered well before then.
While state officials said there weren’t widespread issues, election watchdogs said there were cases where voters encountered problems voting across the state.
According to Pennsylvania Election Protection Coalition — which includes Common Cause, the ACLU and other groups, that included:
•Workers in a polling place in Lehigh County were refusing to wear personal protective equipment and poll workers at a site in North Philadelphia had to bring their own PPE;
•A polling place in Delaware County didn’t open until after 9 a.m.;
•In Philadelphia, voters in East Mount Airy—at both Finley Recreation Center and Anna B. Day School—are reporting wait times of 90 minutes to 2 hours due to malfunctioning voting machines, and at a polling site in South Philadelphia, there were reports of a long line without social distancing markings.
