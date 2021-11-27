The PA CareerLink Lawrence County will host several hiring events to help local employers fill positions.
No appointment is necessary. Interested candidates should take an updated copy of their resumes and dress for an interview.
Job seekers can meet one on one with hiring representatives from:
•Job Corps, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday
•TLC Staffing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday
•Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday
•Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6
•JKT Management Group, Inc., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 2021
•TLC Staffing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021
•Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20
PA CareerLink Lawrence County, located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, also can assist job seekers with resume writing, interviewing skills, job search strategies, career exploration, tuition assistance and other workforce development activities.
Auxiliary aid and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
