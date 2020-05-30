The PA CareerLink office in New Castle will continue to be closed to the public until further notice.
The 102 Margaret St. office can still be accessed by customers by phone, email or video conferencing. Job seekers can contact the office at (724) 654-3165 for assistance registering on pacareerlink.pa.gov for assistance with job searches, resume writing, youth services, paid work experience, internships or job training. Employers can contact the office for job postings, resume searches and other support services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.