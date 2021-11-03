In Lawrence County, help for formerly incarcerated individuals looking to re-enter the workforce is available from the local PA CareerLink center at 101 S. Mercer St.
The CareerLink website, for instance, has a section dedicated to providing tips to people with a criminal record who are seeking jobs.
It can be found at pacareerlink.pa.gov and clicking “Individual” and clicking on the link relating to re-entering the workforce from the criminal justice system.
The site offers answers to such questions as “What employers hire ex-offenders?” and “How do I talk about my conviction?”, as well as a link to the state Department of Corrections webpage offering information on re-entry and transitional service.
“It helps explain some of the processes, different things that they can do,” said Colleen Chamberlain, site administrator for the local PA CareerLink office. “Depending on what their record is, they may be eligible for expungement. But there are going to be certain jobs that, regardless, they’re never going to be eligible for.
“For instance, when somebody comes to us to look for tuition reimbursement for training, if they have a felony on their record, we won’t even recommend to them training to go into an education position, because they’ll never be eligible unless they have it expunged.”
Likewise, she said, a felony involving theft or other financial transgression would disqualify an applicant for a cashier position. As for a drug charge, such as Dotts’, “It depends on the employer.”
CareerLink, Chamberlain said, will do some research for people with a criminal record, and “A lot of times, if they have a parole agent, the parole agent can provide a lot of that information for them.
“But a lot of them are released from the system and never assigned one, and so they’re just kind of left to flounder, which makes it very difficult for them because they really don’t know how to navigate that.
“‘How do I answer that question (about having a criminal record) when they ask me. Are they allowed to ask me that question? What should I tell them?’ The resources on the PA CareerLink website can help them with some of that.”
