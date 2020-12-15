PA CareerLink Lawrence County will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday as a result of the new mitigation efforts announced by Governor Wolf to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The office is located at 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101.
PA CareerLink services can be accessed online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or by calling (724) 656-3165, extension 219. Staff will be available virtually via phone or/and email while the center is closed.
For questions regarding unemployment compensation, please call (888) 313-7284 or email UChelp@pa.gov. For questions regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, please call (855) 284-8545 or email UCpua@pa.gov.
