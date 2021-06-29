The $40 billion state budget passed by the General Assembly on Friday night boosts funding for schools and nursing homes that were at the epicenter of the state’s struggle against COVID-19, but not every special interest group got a boost as the state banked about $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds.
The budget passed the state Senate 43-7 after passing the state House by a vote 140-6. Gov. Tom Wolf has indicated he plans to sign the budget sometime this week, saying late Friday night: “Our economy has weathered the pandemic, and now is roaring forward. We are a commonwealth on the comeback. This budget will help our state move forward and rebuild a strong, equitable economy that works for Pennsylvanians.”
Budget winners
Schools
Wolf touted the budget for having “the largest single-year education funding increase in state history,” including $200 million in new funding for basic education; $100 million split between the state’s 100 poorest school districts, $50 million increased funding for special education; $30 million in additional early education funding; $20 million in additional funding for Ready to Learn block grants for school districts; and $11 million for preschool intervention.
On top of that, the state’s spending plan would allocate $350 million in American Rescue Plan funds to address learning loss and help students cope with social, emotional and mental health needs due to pandemic school closings. The state had already announced back in March that school districts were getting $4.9 billion in American Rescue Plan funds.
The budget also includes a $40 million increase in available Earned Income Tax Credits for donations to scholarship funds for students to attend private schools.
Nursing homes
The state budget calls for spending $282 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
“Pennsylvania’s long-term care providers can breathe a sigh of relief — one fifteen months in the making — knowing they can continue caring for their vulnerable residents in the weeks and months to come,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.
Those funds will be split with $247 million going to nursing homes, $30 million for personal care homes and assisted living facilities and $5 million for grants to develop indoor air management practices.
“This desperately needed funding will help pay for personal protective equipment (PPE), ongoing testing and other pandemic-related costs. This has to be just the first step,” said Adam Marles, president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, a trade group representing long-term care facilities. “Funding deficits after years of stagnant Medicaid funding remain an ongoing threat to quality senior care in Pennsylvania. This year alone, several facilities have closed or have been sold by their high-quality organizations to out-of-state corporations."
College sports
College student-athletes will be allowed to get compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness under a change included in Senate bill 381 an update to the state school code, passed as part of the budget process.
The change comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on June 21 that the NCAA can’t bar student-athletes from getting compensation. It also comes as states across the country have been racing to change their laws to allow student-athletes to be compensated, according to an analysis by the National Conference of State Legislatures. That group found that through Thursday, 19 states had passed legislation allowing college student-athletes to get compensated.
Laws in six states take effect July 1. Pennsylvania’s law is due to take effect immediately when Wolf signs SB 381.
“Recent court rulings have opened the door for hard-working student-athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness in their personal lives. We needed to act now in order to provide clarity for student-athletes caused by the NCAA’s failure to act on this issue,” said state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, the chairman of the Senate education committee. “This is critical for collegiate athletic programs in Pennsylvania so they will not be put at a competitive recruiting disadvantage after July 1, as many states will be implementing enabling rules."
Budget losers
Restaurants and bars
A move to renew a provision that allowed bars to sell cocktails-to-go stalled out Friday night when the state Senate declined to act on House 1154. Bars were permitted to sell cocktails-to-go during the pandemic business closings, under Wolf’s emergency order. But when the General Assembly ended Wolf’s emergency order, the cocktails-to-go provision wasn’t included in a list of regulation changes allowed to remain in place after the emergency order ended.
Low-paid salary workers
As part of the budget deal, the Wolf Administration agreed to drop its plan to increase the pay ceiling below which employers are required to pay time-and-a-half for overtime to workers.
“The final budget heads off the imposition of the Department of Labor and Industry’s onerous Final Overtime Rule. We will continue to advocate for policymakers to immediately address the Commonwealth’s jobs crisis and its staggering unemployment debt owed to the federal government,” said Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.
State Sen. Christine Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, said the move to drop the overtime change will allow employers to continue “exploitative” practices.
“Last year, the Wolf administration used the regulatory process to update our overtime rules for the first time in four decades so that workers who log extra hours on the job — beyond the standard 40-hour workweek — can count on fair compensation for their labor. But the new Administrative Code restores exploitative exemptions and the low salary threshold that employers have long-used to avoid paying overtime to deserving workers,” Tartaglione said.
Mixed bag
Schools
While schools got a dramatic boost in funding, advocates expressed disappointment that more of the state’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding wasn’t immediately released to tackle long-standing problems.
The funding boost “is not nearly enough to even keep pace with the growing costs of special education, charter schools and pensions, or to make up for last year’s flat funding of schools,” according to a statement from the Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center. The groups filed a school funding lawsuit scheduled to go to trial in September, alleging that the state’s system of school funding unconstitutionally short-changes poor school districts.
“The General Assembly had a golden opportunity to begin to change this system in this years’ budget, with an unprecedented surplus. But they have always had the power, and the constitutional responsibility, to fund schools so that students in every community can prepare for life after graduation,” said Michael Churchill, attorney at the Public Interest Law Center. “They have failed to live up to this responsibility, and in September, they will face up to this failure in court."
Higher education
The state budget flat-funded the state-related universities — including Penn State, Pitt and Temple. The budget also doesn’t call for any increase in traditional funding for the 14 universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, however, the PASSHE schools are scheduled to get $50 million in American Rescue Plan funds, which Wolf called “part of a commitment totaling $200 million over four years for PASSHE.”
