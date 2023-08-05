Pennsylvania American Water will be host a community resource and assistance fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cascade Park.
Pennsylvania American Water and Dollar Energy Fund team members will be on hand to discuss bill payment assistance programs. One of these is the H20 Help to Others program, which include emergency grants, bill discounts and conservation kits.
Under the program, successful applicants, under a certain income threshold, can get grants of up to $500 a year for water service and wastewater service assistance, a 40 to 80 percent discount on the monthly service fee and a 25 to 80 percent discount on monthly volumetric charges for water service, a 30 to 80 percent discount on total wastewater charges or water-saving devices and education.
The team members will discuss the eligibility and application process for the assistance programs, as well as provide tips for customers on how to reduce water usage to lower bills.
“Our customers are at the center of everything we do. We never forget that at the end of every water pipe there’s a family depending on us to provide this important and essential service,” said PA American Water President Justin Ladner.
