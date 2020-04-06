HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania added an additional 1,470 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, including an increase of one in Lawrence County.
Pennsylvania now has 12,980 positive cases, according to the state Department of Health, while Lawrence County is up to 24 cases. The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 162. Lawrence County is still reporting two deaths.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and also our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 70,874 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
7 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 42 percent are aged 25-49;
29 percent are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 20 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.