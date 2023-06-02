Rashid's boasts rich family tradition Samuel Rashid was what his son calls “New Castle’s last gentleman.”

+7 Rashid's closing after 125 years of sales A 21st century pandemic has pulled the rug out from under a local business with 19th century…

Jerry Rashid thinks about retiring, but the 81-year-old has some unfinished business.

The owner of Rashid Oriental Rugs in New Castle, who 15 months ago announced the store’s closing, is still attempting to sell his discounted inventory of 300 to 400 rugs.

“These are very valuable rugs, collectibles,” Rashid said. “Some are 100 to 200 years old. It’s heartbreaking for me.”

Rashid Oriental Rugs, which sells hand-knotted rugs primarily made in the Middle East, dates back to more than 125 years. Jerry’s grandfather in 1896 arrived in the United States from Lebanon and began a traveling rug sales business that took him around the Midwest and into western Pennsylvania.

Jerry’s father, Samuel, opened a store in New Castle in 1930 on a section of Neshannock Avenue that no longer exists, along the Neshannock Creek between East Washington and North streets. That street, along with the Rashid store, fell prey to downtown urban redevelopment in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

They built the store at their current location at 1236 E. Washington St. in 1972.

Story continues below video

Much of the business involved cleaning Oriental rugs, both in the store and in homes. Neither service is available now.

Jerry said he shut down his rug washing plant in December. After COVID, he couldn’t find help, yet had a demand for the service from customers as far away as California and Florida.

Some days he gets customers at his store and at times, no one walks through the doors when open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“A lot of people are afraid of them (the rugs),” Jerry said. “Or they don’t want to spend the money. We don’t have demand in New Castle.”

At 50 percent off, he’s selling the rugs at cost.

“My wife says when I can get out, I will get out, but I want to sell my inventory,” Jerry said. “My house is full of them.”

“Do I sell them below cost?” he asked.

Jerry said he has potential buyers for the building.