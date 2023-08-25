A Dollar General tractor-trailer overturned on Butler Avenue at 5 a.m. Friday resulted in the road being closed indefinitely.
New Castle police said the truck, driven by a Pittsburgh driver coming from West Virginia, was going too fast and the roads were wet when he lost control of the rig and it tipped over, taking out power lines, a pole and a tree and damaging the yards and storm culverts on either side of the road. The truck was horizontal blocking the road and on its side for the morning hours.
A neighbor, who was identified as Matt Graziani, ran to the rescue of the driver, who was suspended from his seatbelt. New Castle police traffic Lt. Chris Fabian said Graziani cut the man out of the truck and he escaped unharmed.
Fabian said the power was off at the Haven Convalescent Home in the surrounding neighborhood.
He said the road is expected to be closed most of the day.
Damage elsewhere from a storm in the area overnight summoned Penn Power to other calls and the police and fire departments were waiting for the utility company to arrive to repair the poles.
Jacobs towing of New Castle is going to try to remove the truck from the road, he said.
