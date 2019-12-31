Neshannock Township supervisors have put some bite into new rules to curb the area’s feral cat population
Violators could be taken before the district judge and fined $100 to $1,000 plus costs of prosecution or incarcerated for up to 30 days.
Under the ordinance, individuals who care for feral cats must obtain a feral cat caregiver permit from the township. This will allow them to possess and to feed wild cats as part of a trapping, spay/neuter and return program. The permits do not authorize feral cat caregivers to enter private property without permission of the landowner.
Cats must be sterilized and vaccinated against rabies and distemper by a licensed veterinarian prior to release. To show that they have been treated, the cats must be ear tipped for identification.
The supervisors said the overpopulation of stray and feral cats poses a danger to the health, safety and welfare of the public and constitutes a public nuisance. The ordinance, they said, ensures the humane treatment of the cats and sets the stage for a reduction of their numbers.
Under the ordinance, cats cannot run free outside a residence or off their owner’s property unless they have been neutered or spayed. The animals also must be immunized against rabies.
It is also unlawful to allow cats to run at large, to annoy residents or to damage personal property, trespass, dig into flower beds, lawns, sand boxes, garden or other property not belonging to the owner, damage shrubbery, litter or deface property.
Failure of an owner to curb and to restrain a cat is a violation.
The ordinance also makes it unlawful for anyone other than a feral cat caregiver to feed a feral cat. A feral cat caregiver also cannot feed a cat that has not been treated and tipped. The only exception is during the trapping process. It is also unlawful for anyone to release into the wild or to abandon a cat on someone else’s property.
A female cat in heat also must be confined to a building or secure enclosure.
The township requires cat owners to ensure that all cats wear an identification tag or collar at all times when off their owner’s premises.
The ordinance also regulate cat feces — requiring it to be collected and disposed of properly.
All township police officers or the code enforcement officer will enforce provisions of the ordinance.
David and Karen Butz Panella, who attended Friday’s supervisors’ meeting, said they live on North Mercer Street. Panella said she feeds and houses cats, which she permits to run free on her property, a former horse farm. She said she will continue to do so. She also asked the supervisors to amend the ordinance before adopting it, noting that she traps cats and takes them to Angels for Animals, an Ohio-based service, which spays and neuters the animals.
She said she has done this at her own expense for the past 35 years, releasing the animals back to her own property. She said she does not want to have a problem because she takes the cats to Ohio and not to a Pennsylvania veterinarian.
Supervisor Leslie Bucci said officials felt they had to take action against several feral cat populations in the township.
She said feral cat colonies of 35 animals or more have been identified in nine areas.
“They are destroying properties,” she said. “People come in in tears because stray cats have destroyed their property or ability to use their property and they don’t know what to do.”
Bucci said she took on the cost of trying to trap cats that were bothering a resident.
“We hired at trapper. He caught one skunk, two raccoons and several dogs, but no cats,” she sad.
An ordinance, she said, which regulates who and where feral cats can be fed and housed might help.
