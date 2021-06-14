Lawrence County has contributed to OverdoseFreePA since 2014, and reported 1 overdose death in 2014; 30 deaths in 2015; 40 deaths in 2016; 55 deaths in 2017; 38 deaths in 2018; 27 deaths in 2019; and 38 deaths in 2020.
Statewide, overdose deaths started a rapid rise about six years ago. From 2015 to 2017, overdose deaths in Pennsylvania increased, from 3,453 to 5,619.
