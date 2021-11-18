Overdose deaths in Lawrence County
|Year
|Overdoses
|2021
|47
|2020
|38
|2019
|30
|2018
|38
|2017
|55
|2016
|39
|2015
|31
|2014
|25
|2013
|27
|2012
|13
|2011
|17
|2010
|11
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said he sees no correlation between drug overdose deaths in this county and the COVID-19 pandemic despite a nationwide trend in the other direction.
"We've had drug overdose problems for years," he said, "and 2017 was our highest on record."
The county had 55 drug overdose deaths that year. This year, to date, there have been 47 and last year there were 38.
He provided annual counts of the county's drug overdose deaths from 2010.
There were 11 overdose deaths in 2010, 17 in 2011, 13 in 2012, 27 in 2013, 25 in 2014; 31 in 2015, 39 in 2016, 55 in 2017, and 30 in 2019.
When Johnson first started as a deputy coroner in 2003, the county had 10 to 12 overdose deaths per year. Then, when law enforcement arrested pain doctors who were prescribing oxycodone and other highly addictive narcotics through "pill mills," the numbers increased because people who had been getting the same dosage of pills every day suddenly turned to illicit street drugs — such as heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl — as their source, "and they don't know what they're getting," he said.
New national data released Wednesday showed an estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply. Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years and, according to the new data, jumped nearly 30 percent in the latest year.
"We saw an increase in overdose deaths since then," he said, "but I don't see any correlation" to the overdose numbers and COVID-19.
Johnson pointed out, however, this has been the county's busiest year for all types of deaths, including 10 homicides and one ruling pending, countywide, and people at younger ages dying of blood clots and other illnesses related to being stuck at home. Those are deaths that could be a sign of the times and people's mental states, but were not related to overdoses, he said.
Dan Bailey — a certified recovery specialist who also is part of Vision Ministries — is aware of the that overdoses have been on the rise but, like Johnson, is reluctant to link them to the pandemic.
"I know that they are up, but I don't know if it is related to the COVID pandemic, medically," he said in an interview earlier this year. "One thing that may yet come out in statistical form might have to do with the actual lockdown of people. They had to stay home, they couldn't work, they couldn't socially be with others. I know that affected meetings such as (Narcotics Anonymous) and (Alcoholics Anonymous).
"That is very important to people who rely upon that social interaction. With it being discontinued because of lockdown — again, I haven’t seen any statistics to say that there’s a direct link — but just knowing what goes on in the SUD (substance use disorder) world, that’s very important to people."
Another possible link between the pandemic and the overdose uptick, Bailey said, are pre-existing issues that were compounded by pandemic-spawned lockdowns.
"A lot of the underlying cause of what we do know about substance use disorders and addiction have to do with things like trauma, things that PTSD," he said. "The addiction itself is usually a manifestation of something much deeper. When you have people who are already struggling with those types of issues, and then they can’t work, now there is not only a PTSD or some type of underlying trauma or depression, now they can’t go to work, and now they may be finding themselves facing financial pressures as well.
"So you get this little perfect storm and when people get depressed, when people who have PTSD run into a trigger, it’s very easy for them to relapse. They start to lose hope. They say, ‘I can’t work. How I do I feed my family?’ There were struggles within the state with unemployment compensation. It wasn’t ready for what hit it."
Rather than the pandemic, Bailey said, the rising prevalence of drugs like heroin and fentanyl shoulders more of the blame for drug-related deaths. These, he said, aren't classified as overdose deaths and instead are poisonings.
"They're counterfeit pills, they're pressed and they're disguised to look like Percocet, Oxycontin or Xanax, that type of thing," he said. "They're basically pure fentanyl. It's called 'one pill can kill,' and it's happening a lot. This is someone either passing or giving a pill to someone else, and it's one pill and they're gone."
While recovery options are available to those struggling with opioid addiction, there's no way to help those whose lives are lost to fentanyl. Mostly, addicts will show signs or hints where an opportunity for intervention can occur.
"This is one and done," he said. "You wake up one morning and your son or daughter is dead, and you never had any opportunity to help them. That's what's happening more and more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.