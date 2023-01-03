An all-time high number of drug overdose fatalities and other deaths countywide prompted the appointment of an additional deputy in the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
The commissioners at their first meeting of the year approved a one-year contract for Scott Penwell to serve as a full-time deputy coroner at a salary at $35,000 without benefits. Penwell, a native of the Bessemer area, had been working a full schedule on a per-diem basis as a deputy to coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson for a couple of years.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd emphasized Penwell’s new contracted position is for a one-year term, and he will be paid from the county’s newly established opioid fund.
Lawrence County is receiving $6.8-million from a billion dollar opioid settlement that is part of the $26-billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors, and Johnson & Johnson. Pennsylvania has been one of the lead states negotiating the settlement announced in July.
Johnson requested the county make Penwell a full-time employee because of the increased number of deaths his office has been handling for the past couple of years, particularly in the county’s growing number of opioid deaths.
Penwell’s experience in the job comes from 40 years in the health care field, working as a paramedic for more than 30 years for Noga Ambulance and from being a licensed respiratory therapist at the Ellwood City Hospital, Johnson said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.
Commissioner Dan Vogler said he has known Penwell for many years.
“It’s a reality we have to face, but (the coroner is) choosing a good person,” he said.
Johnson also has one full-time staff deputy, Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo; and two part-timers, Alfred DeCarbo, who is chief deputy, and Samuel Teolis Jr.
In recent years, the coroner’s office reported 10 to 12 deaths per year, with one or two of those being homicides, Johnson said.
The year 2021 saw a spike in those numbers, and was the county’s busiest on record, Johnson said, with 57 drug overdose deaths and 12 homicides. But when 2022 hit, that record was broken again when the confirmed drug overdose deaths topped 84 with results from a couple more still pending, he said.
“That’s almost 30 more than in 2021,” Johnson said.
The reason for so many overdose deaths, he said, “is all fentanyl. We’re the end result. A lot of this fentanyl is so strong and in such high doses, you need several doses of Narcan to counter it, and even then sometimes it doesn’t work.”
Those numbers show a spike compared to three previous years of overdose deaths in the county — 13 in 2021; 38 in 2020, and 30 in 2019, according to online statistics of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
And although Narcan, or naloxone, is administered to save the lives in many opioid overdose cases and is available, they sometimes don’t have enough dosage. Or if no one is with the person who overdoses, that is moot, Johnson said.
Johnson, who also is a paramedic with the New Castle Fire Department, said he has seen overdose cases where people get six to eight doses of Narcan before it revives them — and sometimes, it doesn’t.
He warned a Narcan-resistant synthetic opioid is heading this way from out West, and Narcan is known to be ineffective against it.
“The best way to protect yourself is, don’t do drugs,” Johnson emphasized. “Fentanyl is mixed in everything anymore — cocaine, heroin, marijuana, pain pills and fake pain pills made from pill presses. You can think you’re buying a painkiller, but you’re getting all fentanyl or the pill is cut with fentanyl.”
He noted fake oxycodone pills are out in circulation from Mexico and China that look almost identical to the real thing and also can have fentanyl in them.
Johnson added that his staff members aren’t the only ones busy with the overdose deaths.
“We like to treat and investigate every fatal overdose as a homicide. To solve them and determine who provided the drugs, the manpower and staffing for the police, narcotics and detectives is insufficient. With 86 overdoses, they’re overwhelmed,” he said. “They’re outnumbered, and it takes takes time.”
Pennsylvania was the third leading state in opioid overdose deaths in 2020 with 5,168, behind Ohio (5,204) and California (8,908), according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our overdose rate is spiking nearly 10 percent (higher) for 2021-22,” Boyd acknowledged. “A lot of it is the result of the opioid crisis.”
The commissioners voted for the county to join the national opioid settlement last January. The county has established an advisory board that will recommend to the commissioners how the money is to be spent.
The funds are to be used specifically to help curb the opioid epidemic in each county that receives them.
The group held its first public meeting Tuesday afternoon following the commissioners meeting.
Johnson noted that in addition to the overdoses, his office has been busy in 2022, finishing the year with 833 total deaths, and he issued 635 cremation authorizations.
His office is notified of every death and also has the responsibility under the law of approving every cremation before it is carried out by a funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.