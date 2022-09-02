The International Overdose Awareness Day event at the downtown Riverwalk Park drew more than 200 residents and 19 agencies offering information. In addition to a play, the New Castle police and fire departments as well as Medevac EMTs played a part. The basis of the skit was one person lives and one dies after overdosing from drugs.
The performance was compiled, rehearsed, and acted by recovering addicts who wouldn’t be here today without the help of local agencies.
