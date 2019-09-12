PITTSBURGH (AP) — Animal welfare officers and emergency responders have removed over 100 dogs, ranging from puppies to elderly animals, from a filthy home near Pittsburgh where the owner had been hoarding them.
Ross Township Police Chief Brain Kohlhepp says officers had to enter the home in hazmat suits and use breathing apparatuses, since the ammonia levels were dangerously high.
He says the dogs, mostly Australian shepherd mixes, were never allowed outside.
Animal Friends of Pittsburgh have taken them in, and say in a Facebook post that many were emaciated and in need of immediate medical attention.
They say the final count was 117 dogs inside the home.
The owner of the house had been charged in 2008 for hoarding animals, including chickens and goats. Officials say she'll likely be charged again.
