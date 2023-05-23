More than $25,000 was raised during the eighth annual Homeless to Home benefit May 7.
The event raises funds for the Lawrence County Humane Society, with shelter manager Margie Seelbaugh stating this was the biggest event yet.
The event, which took place at the Cascade Park Pavilion, helps to pay for medical coverage, medication and procedures for the shelter’s animals.
The event featured 200 basket raffles, a bake sale, 50-50 raffle and a pasta dinner.
Seelbaugh said the basket raffle in particular was so busy organizers that actually ran out of tickets halfway through the event. They hope to address that for next year’s event.
“The lines didn’t quit,” Seelbaugh said.
This year’s event was in memory of the late Robert Webb Sr. and David Harding Jr., who were a shelter employee and volunteer, respectively.
Webb, 68, and Harding, 45, died on Oct. 30 and Dec. 2, 2022, respectively.
Seelbaugh wanted to thank of the sponsors for the event who helped cover the cost of the pavilion rental, food and T-shirts.
The sponsors were Armor MFG Inc., Chris and Susan Miller, Cindy Donofrio, David and Valerie Bauer in memory of Neil Bauer, Deb Avery Insurance, DNB Promotions, Edward’s Restaurant, GNC Federal Credit Union, Jamie and Michelle Baughman in memory of Daniel Gallatin, J&M DJ Service, Love’s Heating and Cooling, Medure’s Catering, Melissa Colaluca in memory of Patsy and Julia Colaluca, Mr. Pizza, New Castle Recycling, Nick and Christine Amabile in memory of Austin Amabile, PennDOT in memory of Dave Harding Jr., Piper, Marley and Sylvester Gadelmeyer, Preston Auto Group, Rayanne’s Beauty Salon, Ray and Ginny Marr, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, Roger and Carrie Bayuk in memory of Peg Bayuk and beloved family pets Runo, Ike and Bella, Shearer’s Cake and Candy supplies and anonymous donors in memory of Bob Webb.
