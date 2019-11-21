Anthony Ross bid farewell to his fellow school directors Monday at the regular meeting of the New Castle Area School Board.
Ross is an outgoing member of the board whose term expires at the end of this month. The board will convene for its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 to swear in new board members and elect officers.
George Gabriel, whose term also expires, was not in attendance at the meeting.
The new members taking office next month are Norman Moses and Tracy Rankin, who were successful in the November school board race. Karen Humphrey, Stacey Fleo and Anna Pascarella all were re-elected for four more years.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio cited various accomplishments of the district during Gabriel’s and Ross’ terms on the board. They included the inception of the district’s STEAM curriculum, the opening of the Rack athletic workout building, and agreements with local colleges and universities to offer college credit courses in the high school.
The board took the following action at the meeting, in 7-0 votes with member Steve Fornataro also absent:
•Approved the retirement of Susan Kladitis as a cafeteria employee at George Washington Intermediate School, effective Dec. 31.
•Hired Alexis Samples as a substitute teacher at $19 per hour, and as a substitute enrichment teacher at $19 per hour in the after-school program.
•Hired Zach Weisman as a substitute teacher at $14 per hour and as a substitute enrichment teacher at $14 per hour in the after school program.
•Hired Todd Tropea as power enrichment teacher at $19 per hour in the after-school program.
•Hired Carmen Dickens as English as a Second Language teacher at $12 per hour for the after-school program.
•Approved Andrea Flamino, Khyana Johnson and Nicole Jackson as homebound instructors.
•Approved James Campbell and Sue McKissick as emergency substitute teachers.
•Appointed Ashlee Maggie as assistant food service director, effective Jan. 6, 2020, at a rate of $19 per hour, seven hours per day.
•Hired Jamie Sabino as a personal care assistant at George Washington Intermediate School.
•Added Angela Kordish to the cafeteria substitute list and Kordish and Nicole Miller as substitute personal care assistants. Kordish also was approved as a substitute secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.