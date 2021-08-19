More than 280 customers were without power due to an outage Thursday afternoon.
In total, 282 Penn Power customers were without power as of 6 p.m. in Lawrence County. By about 6:20 p.m., the customers effected was reduced to 23.
The most effected customers were in Pulaski Township (227) and in the City of New Castle (16). There are seven customers without power in both New Wilmington and Neshannock Township.
Fewer than five customers were without power in Bessemer and Mahoning, North Beaver, Scott, Shenango, Slippery Rock, Union and Wilmington townships.
By 6:20 p.m., only 12 in the City of New Castle were still without power.
The outages represent fewer than one percent of Penn Power's total county customers.
