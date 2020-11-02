For the first time in recent history, the winner of the presidential election likely won’t be known by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
With an influx of mail-in ballots, the winner of the presidency and all other races might not be known for several days.
The New Castle News will use the latest information from Election Day in Wednesday’s newspaper.
Additionally, our website — ncnewsonline.com — will be updated by the minute with the latest numbers for national, state and local elections. For the presidential and statewide races, we will rely on the Associated Press to declare winners.
The AP is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain.
On Tuesday, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
