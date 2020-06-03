High temperatures Tuesday couldn’t keep more than 100 people from marching into New Castle, part of a continuing wave of demonstrations around the country in reaction to the death of an African American man at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
“The purpose of this was to show our pain even though it hasn’t even happened here,” said Taryn “Tee” Mercer, the march’s organizer. “As an officer, imagine what will happen if it does happen here. That’s not gonna be pretty.”
George Floyd, 46, died from asphyxiation due to sustained pressure after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. Demonstrations spurred by Floyd’s death have occurred in all 50 states since the May 25 incident. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other police officers who were bystanders during Floyd’s death were fired.
Marchers began their journey at the Lawrence County courthouse, where organizers blasted music and waved to cars as they beeped to show support. Once the march began down East Washington Street, participants began to chant phrases such as “I can’t breathe,” and “No justice, no peace,” all the while being escorted by police officers.
After reaching the Diamond, the marchers headed back toward East Street — where they were greeted with snacks and water — to begin listening to speakers.
Marchers and community leaders took to the remote microphone to speak about Floyd, race and police brutality.
Mercer took that time to dispel rumors from social media that claimed large amounts of people were going to be transported into the city to begin rioting, burning down businesses, looting and police snipers.
“I don’t see any (snipers),” Mercer said while the crowd laughed.
Mayor Chris Frye spoke to the crowd about how the his administration supported the marchers and how the door of communication was “wide open,” so there is no need to break the wall down.
“It’s important (to march) because right now the United States is so racially divided,” said Jamie Holmes, a marcher. “In order for us to bridge that gap, we have to use this platform to bring everybody together.”
While it’s a “shame” someone had to lose his life for people to come together, Holmes said, it is “amazing.”
“People are out here, all different races,” he continued.
Holmes also gave his condolences to Floyd’s family.
“This is not for, you know, show, to be seen, but to be heard to create change,” said Alyssa Lyerson, a marcher. “I just want to take that first step by showing up.”
Even marchers from Sharon, Hermitage and Farrell participated to show their support for New Castle’s demonstration.
According to Frye, a Black Lives Matter mural will be created in the city because of Tuesday’s march.
Frye and police chief Bobby Salem led a similar peaceful march on Sunday during which demonstrators walked from the Diamond to the police station. Another march, Frye said, is scheduled for Saturday.
“We walked peacefully through this town as one,” said Mercer. “Together.”
