A proposed ordinance would create one-way traffic restrictions on a North Hill street near the New Castle Junior-Senior High School.
City council will consider an ordinance effecting Reis Street traffic during school hours. Under the proposal, Reis Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. would be one-way only between East Lincoln Avenue and East Wallace Avenue.
New Castle Police Department Traffic Cpl. Christopher Fabian said he recently completed a traffic study there and said the change would improve the flow of traffic and alleviate congestion.
“The change will allow vehicle traffic eastbound and westbound to turn onto Reis Street going to East Wallace Avenue,” Fabian said. “The intersection of East Wallace Avenue and Highland Avenue is controlled by a traffic signal. This change will alleviate the bottle neck of traffic around the front of the school.”
Added Fabian: “The change will also help with students crossing to go to and from school.”
Deputy Mayor Maryanne Gavrile said, in speaking with police Chief Bobby Salem, she would like to see signs posted and officers on patrol during the one-way street hours because drivers tend to speed there.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, council agreed to pay $6,815.86 to Pittsburgh-based Otis Elevator Company to make emergency repairs to the elevator at city hall. Because the elevator is out, meetings last week were held on the first floor of the building instead of in the usual council chambers on the second floor.
The police department will receive 50 Glock 9 millimeter guns after council agreed to pay $15,959 from the department’s forfeiture funds. Salem said the new guns are lighter, have cheaper ammunition, have better accuracy and will replace the department’s current .45 Caliber handguns that are more than 10 years old.
Councilman Eric Ritter was appointed to the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation board following the resignation of Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile.
Administer Frye will apply for grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to help fund the city administrator and code enforcement supervisor positions for 2024 and beyond.
Council also introduced an ordinance, to be voted on for approval later, which will adopt the salaries for the mayor and city council members. Gavrile said she wants to work on creating an area downtown that could house a grocery store to help benefit people who live downtown.
