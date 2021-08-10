Two hours of discussion, testimony, some tears and shouting resulted in no decision regarding a potential surface mining operation in New Beaver Borough.
Council heard several of the nearly 40 visitors speak out against the proposed surface mine for sand and gravel on two parcels of land in the borough on the south side of Route 18 just east of Glenkirk Road and west of Newport Road. Ultimately, after about two hours and 15 minutes, the borough council decided to table the discussion to a future meeting. The council has 45 days to come to a decision on the matter.
Monday's public hearing for the conditional use heard 16 residents speak with only one — James Jackson, whose land is one of the proposed sites for the mining operation — give a vote of confidence for the plan.
"We've been here over 100 years trying to support the community," an emotional Jackson said. "I'm doing what my father asked me to do in holding onto the farm. It takes a heck of a lot to keep an operation like this running. I'm for everything they proposed to me. It's the least problems to the community."
The conditional use request was filed on behalf of Three Rivers Aggregates LLC, which plans to purchase tracts of land owned by Jackson and the Angelo Medure Family Limited Partnership for a surface mining operation. During testimony, attorney Lou Perrotta — representing Three Rivers — questioned RAR Engineering's Mark Phillian on the specifics of the operation for about 45 minutes. Phillian explained the surface mining would be done between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays with some Saturday work and that there would be no blasting or production on site.
The gravel would be transported by truck to the Caravella Mine near Wampum using Route 18. Phillian said in his 37 years as an engineer, he's never heard of a surface mining operation causing water issues.
Attorney Christopher A. Papa, representing Marilyn and Timothy Carney, neighbors to the Jackson land, raised questions over potential noise pollution and the couple's shallow spring water service. Marilyn Carney said she would apply for a tax reassessment on their home — worth more than $200,000, according to Zillow — if the mine is approved. She also asked for several conditions, including fencing around the property, no work beginning until 10 a.m., air quality testing and noise mapping.
"It's going to completely disturb the character of the neighborhood," she said.
Of the other residents who spoke out against the plan, several were concerned with home values decreasing, potential water issues for those not on the city's lines, noise, a lack of security, truck traffic coinciding with regular and school bus traffic and rodents and other vermin relocating to barns and houses because their habitat will be disturbed.
