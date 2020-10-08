State Rep. Aaron Bernstine is under fire with calls to resign less than a month before the two-term lawmaker is up for re-election.
Bernstine, a Republican who represents parts of Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties in the 10th Legislative District, acknowledged lapses in judgment after Snapchat videos from the legislator’s account surfaced in a Wednesday USA Today Network report, showing him telling his 5-year-old son how to smoke a cigar as well as engaging another child in an adult social media game.
“Like many parents, I have made errors in judgment and taken jokes too far with my son and his friends,” Bernstine said in a statement to The News. “None of those were made with malice or ill intent, and I deeply regret those decisions. My political opponents and their supporters are trying to exploit personal events during a private family vacation, while simultaneously trolling me on social media with manipulated claims about my conduct. The long-term damage done in publicly exploiting my child and his friends for political gain will far outlast the impact of these past moments of poor judgment. This last minute political drive-by shooting is unfortunately the new norm today and it’s why good people don’t run for office. I’m not going to allow these political attacks to prevent me from continuing to work on behalf of the hard-working people of the 10th District.”
Kolbe Cole, who will oppose Bernstine as the Democratic candidate on Nov. 3, called for the representative to resign in a statement released Wednesday evening.
“While I have seen many things from my opponent in the past that have made me question his ability to lead our district, I have no seen enough to question his ability to be responsible for the well-being of his own children,” said Cole, who is from Beaver Falls.
Johnathan Peffer, a third-party candidate for the 10th District seat representing the Labor Party, said Bernstine’s comments on the video were inappropriate.
“I’m not going to try to paint this as myself trying to make myself look better, but this guy was making fun of special needs kids,” Peffer, from Franklin Township, Beaver County, said of one Bernstine video where he is heard telling two children “they make homes for kids like y’all.”
“In my eyes, that was just .. unacceptable,” Peffer said.
“Frankly, the whole kid smoking a cigar is ... endangering his own child. The people around here definitely deserve better.”
Bernstine previously came under fire in 2017 when, following protests in St. Louis, Missouri, that blocked roadways, he tweeted that he would not stop his car under any conditions if someone tried to stop him with negative intentions.
