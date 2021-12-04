SIGNS OF AN OPIOID OVERDOSE
•Loss of consciousness
•Unresponsive to outside stimulus
•Awake, but unable to talk
•Breathing is very slow and shallow, erratic or has stopped.
•For lighter-skinned people, the skin turns bluish-purple. For darker-skinned people, it turns grayish or ashen.
•Choking sounds, or a snore-like gurgling noise
•Vomiting
•Body is very limp
•Face is very pale or clammy
•Fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish-black
•Pulse is slow, erratic, or not there at all
RESPONDING TO AN OVERDOSE
1. Stimulate them awake by yelling their name and administering a hard sternum rub to the chest plate. Call 9-1-1 and explain that someone is not breathing.
2. If you have naloxone/Narcan, use it. Administer one dose every two minutes. With the nasal spray version, stick the device all the way up one nostril and click the plunger. Make sure the device is fully inserted (medication will absorb through the sinuses).
3. Provide rescue breathing. Get the person on their back, tip the head back to straighten the airway, pinch the nose, put your mouth over theirs and form a seal, one breath every five seconds.
4. When the person starts to breathe regularly on their own, roll them into a recovery position on their side.
5. Be gentle with them and yourself afterwards. Continue to monitor for relapse.
6. Encourage the patient to accompany EMS to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.