Jim Urban is flying high these days.

His spirit is soaring as well.

Hired as a commercial airline pilot in July, Urban also is taking off on his 22nd year with Operation Christmas Child at New Life Baptist Church in New Wilmington. Over the next couple of days, he and his team of volunteers expect to pack their 200,000th shoebox full of gifts.

“We would never, ever have foreseen this,” he said. “The first year, we did 150 shoeboxes. My dream was to one day do 1,000 boxes. I honestly never thought what’s happened would happen. God has just worked the whole thing out.”

Operation Christmas Child is an international program sponsored by evangelist Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse outreach. Participants fill a shoebox with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children around the world. Since 1993, more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.

“Basically, people in the church collect things or donate through the year and we buy stuff in bulk,” Urban said. “Then we will go out and pack. This year, our goal is 12,000 shoeboxes. Saturday, we’re going to pack 8,000, then we’ll pack 4,000 more during collection week.”

Collection Week is the time when people who have packed a shoebox can drop it off to begin its journey to the child who will receive it. New Life not only packs its own boxes, but it also serves as a drop-off point and as a collection center fed by three other drop-off locations in each of Lawrence and Mercer counties.

“We became the collection center in 2005,” Urban said. “Since then, we’ve seen over 455,000 shoeboxes come through. That’s like filling Beaver Stadium at Penn State four times. Our church is included in that, but that’s also from the entire area, Mercer and Lawrence counties.”

Urban takes none of the credit for New Life’s success. Rather, he credits the congregation, the volunteers and all who have ever packed a shoebox.

“You get the right people in the right places at the right time, and they’re willing to be used of God, great things happen,” he said.

One of those places, he said, is Calvary Independent Church in New Castle, which like New Life, packs its own shoeboxes while also accepting others from the community.

“They really took hold of this several years ago and became the drop-off for New Castle, and we ended up adding a second drop-off in New Castle because of how it took off,” Urban said. “They would call church after church and got so many different people involved.

“It just takes a couple people in certain areas to light that little fire and it just grows.”

Stephanie Kobialka oversees the Calvary Independent effort. She’s worked with Operation Christmas Child for 13 years, and has been the project director for four.

“Our goals is 1,500 boxes as a church,” she said. “Usually we do that and a little bit more. Last year, we did about 1,700.”

In addition to a bunch of boxes, there’s another common denominator between the New Life and Calvary Independent efforts: Joyce Urban.

Urban, who passed away in 2018, ran the Operation Christmas Child efforts at Calvary for eight years, mentoring Kobialka along the way.

She was also Jim’s mom.

“She was a great example, a great leader,” Kobialka said. “I worked beside her for years. When she became ill, that’s when I took over as project leader.

“I remember her saying once when she retired that now she could work full time in ministry. That was something she looked forward to, and she did it until her last breath.”

Moreover, Joyce Urban remains a part of the annual efforts.

“We praise her every time we do something that she would have done,” Kobialka said. “‘Joyce is looking down on us. She’s giving us a pat on the back and telling us, ‘Keep going; do it for the Lord.’ She was very faithful.”

