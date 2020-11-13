BY DAN IRWIN
Even as a the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on, so does Operation Christmas Child.
The annual initiative, sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, collects shoe boxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, the organization’s website explains, “and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.”
That may require some extra precautions this year but, local coordinator Jim Urban says, “We’re determined to make it work. Just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean that kids don’t need to hear about Jesus.”
That’s an outlook he shares with Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse.
“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” Graham said. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope.
“A simple shoe box gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
More than 4,000 Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations now will offer curbside service — including four in Lawrence County — during National Collection Week, which starts Monday and runs through Nov. 23. Those sites are New Life Baptist Church at 3414 Route 208 in New Wilmington; Calvary Independent Church at 424 E. Moody Ave. in New Castle; the Temple Building at 125 E. North St. in New Castle; and Calvin Presbyterian Church at 615 Crescent Ave. in Ellwood City.
“This year, due to COVID, we are doing a contactless type of deal where you can just literally drive up and do one of two things,” Urban said. “We’ll have a sheet with a QR code on it, and you can just scan the QR code with your phone, then fill out the information for your shoe boxes over the phone, or we can hand you a clipboard and you can fill out the information and keep the pen.”
All collection volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves, and will receive the donated boxes however the donor would prefer.
“If you’re not comfortable, you can stay in your car and we can unload them for you,” Urban said. “If you don’t want people touching your car, we can bring a cart up and you can unload it.
“We are very flexible, and we’ll make it work for however they want to do it.”
Shoe boxes collected at the New Castle and Ellwood City sites will be taken to New Life Baptist, where trailers wait to take the boxes from all four county sites to a processing center in Baltimore. From there, they will be distributed to children around the world for Christmas.
Last year, Urban said, nearly 28,000 boxes were sent from Lawrence County.
“Every church that I have talked to is still doing it,” Urban said. “I’m expecting fewer because of the pandemic, but at a certain point, we’re also one of the things that is going on while other things have been canceled, so that might go in our favor.
“If I had to guess, I would expect to be around the same as last year, maybe a little less.”
For more information about how to pack a shoe box for Operation Christmas Child, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3445yzm or contact Urban at (724) 971-0129 or email him at bucfan21@hotmail.com.
Hours for each of the local drop-off locations are as follows:
CALVARY INDEPENDENT CHURCH
Nov. 16-20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 21 — Noon to 4 p.m.
Nov. 22 — 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 23 — 10 a.m. to noon
TEMPLE BUILDING
Nov. 16-20 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 22 — 1 to 4 p.m.
Nov. 23 —- 10 a.m. to noon
CALVIN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Nov. 16-18 and Nov. 20-21 — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 — 6 to 9 p.m.
Nov. 23 — 9:30 a.m. to noon
NEW LIFE BAPTIST CHURCH
Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 19-20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Nov. 18 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 21 — 10 a.m. to noon
Nov. 22 — 1 to 4 p.m.
Nov. 23 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
