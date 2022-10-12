Procopio standing trial in child, adult deaths It was four years ago, almost to the day, when Steven Procopio and his accomplice reportedly…

Anthony Cooper pleaded guilty to killing Nicole Pumphrey and Lawrence Cannon, but he didn’t plead guilty to killing a 10-year-old girl because “he knows that even on the streets, you don’t kill kids.”

That was part of the opening statement presented to a jury Wednesday by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa in the trial of Steven Procopio, 21, formerly of Pulaski, who is charged with killing 10-year-old Amariah Henry, and as an accessory to the murders of Cannon and Pumphrey.

The shootings occurred Oct 17, 2018, in Pumphrey’s home at 319 North St. on the city’s West Side, when there were four other children roused from their beds upstairs.

Lamancusa wove the story for the jurors of how things reportedly happened that night, according to the results of the New Castle police investigation.

Lamancusa said Cooper and Procopio were going to rob a woman drug dealer. They went to her home and took her car and drove it to Pumphrey’s house.

“They knew who (Pumphrey) was,” he said. Procopio had babysat her children and watched her house. More intimately, Cooper knew her as a drug dealer. He had sold her drugs that she would resell. Their plan that night was to rob her, he said.

When they got there, Pumphrey was at home, but someone else was there, too. Cannon was sleeping on the couch, Lamancusa said. When they entered, she confronted them, and Cooper shot the 31-year-old Cannon. When Pumphrey, 31, sat on the couch and screamed at Cooper, he turned the gun on her and shot her, too.

“At that moment, they heard someone coming down the steps (from the upstairs) to the living room area,” Lamancusa continued, describing a wall on the other side of the room from the couch that separate the living room from the stair well.

Cooper gave Procopio his gun and told him to go check it out, and while Cooper was looking for his drugs and money, Procopio encountered 10-year-old Amariah Emery in front of him. She was holding a 14-month-old child who slept with her every night, Lamancusa said. Standing next to her was her sister, who was 7 years old then.

“They knew him. He babysat them,” Lamancusa said. “Procopio raises the gun and shoots (Amariah).The bullet enters her mouth, enters her spinal cord and goes through her.”

The bullet projected upward, up the stairs, hitting wall and ultimately the wood frame of a door, he said.

The 7-year-old sister turned in terror and ran back up the stairs, Lamancusa told the jury, adding, “even the hardest, most seasoned criminal know that you don’t kill kids.”

The police believe Cooper panicked and he and Procopio ran out of the house, leaving the money and drugs on the table, the prosecutor said, concluding, “Ladies and gentlemen, we know that’s exactly what happened.”

After Procopio went to jail, he described the same scenario to an inmate, who in turn wrote a letter to the district attorney’s office, Lamancusa continued. The authorities did not grant the inmate any leniency in his own sentence for a probation violation.

Story continues below video

“He had no obligation to come and testify,” he said, noting the man is not in trouble with the law now and he is out of jail. He said the reason the man came forward is because he told authorities, “If this was my kid, I would want to know the truth.”

Lamancusa said he intends to call the 7-year-old eyewitness, now 11, to the witness stand, along with the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsies on the three murder victims.

Procopio faces two counts each of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, in the deaths of Amariah Henry, and Pumphrey and Cannon, who were both 31.

Cooper, 23, formerly of Detroit, pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide on Jan. 18 and was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

John Bongivengo, Procopio’s court-appointed defense attorney, countered in his opening that the prosecution does not have any hard evidence in the case, and that his client is charged with the murder of Pumphrey and the child, yet Cooper already pleaded guilty to killing Pumphrey.

There is no DNA, no ballistics or fingerprints, he said.

“They don’t have one swipe of physical evidence that was at the scene,” Bongivengo said. “They don’t even have a gun, because Mr. Cooper took that.”

“This case is about a 10-year-old girl,” he said, referring to Lamancusa’s opening. “It’s about what he just said, ‘You don’t kill a kid.’”

New Castle police detective Branddon Hallowich was on the witness stand for the rest of the day, describing the crime scene, the investigation and the discovery of the shell casings in the house. During his testimony, Lamancusa played two of several interview tapes of Procopio, before and after his arrest, noting how his story changed about his circumstances that night. The first interview was the night of Oct. 16 before his arrest.

After the 7-year-old identified her sister’s shooter to the police by picking out his photo, police went and arrested Procopio at his Pulaski home and found him sleeping in bed in the basement. He was arrested an re-interviewed, Hallowich said.

Procopio told police a different story from the first interview, but in both interviews he said, “I was not there when it happened.”

He told the detectives he heard from someone else that Amariah Henry was still on the stairs when she was shot. However, the police never released that information to anyone, Hallowich said.

Lamancusa said more subsequent interviews with Procopio will be played throughout the day on Thursday, intertwined with testimony from Hallowich. He said the trial is likely to extend into next week.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com