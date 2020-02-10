Members of the county’s Republican party gathered Saturday morning at the Crane Room Grille as the election season began to swing into full force with a petition signing event.
U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly, state Senator Elder Vogel and state representatives Aaron Bernstine and Parke Wentling are up for re-election in this presidential election year. President Donald J. Trump, coming off an acquittal in the impeachment process, is in the final year of his first term as president.
Gale Measel, chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Committee, told the packed room, “This isn’t just a campaign. This is a war of forces, and it is forces that aren’t necessarily in America’s favor.”
Kelly said he was met with questions from his wife when he returned to Butler County from Washington, D.C. late in the week.
“When I came home this week, my wife said, ‘When are you guys going to stand up to what these Democrats are pulling and what (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi is doing and the Squad’s doing,” Kelly told the crowd in his opening remarks. The Squad refers to the four representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. “When are you going to stand up and make them stop?’
“My answer was the big question is why did America put them into the majority? The Democrats, by leading majority … I guarantee you had we retained our majority in the House of Representatives, we are OK in the Senate, we are great in the White House, all of this happened because we lost our majority in the House of Representatives.”
Kelly said he felt strongly the impeachment process would not have been an issue if Republicans had control of the House of Representatives.
“We’d be working on the Opioid Crisis, we’d be working on the cost of pharmaceutical (drugs), we’d be working on infrastructure, and continuing our work on strengthening our military,” Kelly said.
He said the last election put the president in a difficult position in office.
“Only person who didn’t think they were in a difficult position was the President of the United States,” Kelly said. “This president has worked above and beyond anything that came up in his face. I mean this sincerely. At some point in history, some people will look back on the Trump presidency and say, ‘are you kidding me?’ Every day, every hour, every minute they attack the president, the first lady, the first family and anybody the Trumps have ever had any type of association with, either social or business association.
“It is unbelievable, this unbelievable assault on the presidency.”
Kelly then said Democrats “hate this president so much they forgot about loving this country. That is a horrible, horrible situation.”
“This is done now because the president got acquitted, but they are already looking at their playbook again to see what they can come up with,” Kelly said. “They are not, and I mean this sincerely, of all the pieces of legislation we have been working on, the Democrats I have worked with are coming up to me now and saying, ‘I am going to work on that piece of legislation with you.’ I said, ‘Why, it is stuff we agree on.’
“They said the speaker absolutely forbids us to work with anybody on the Republican side. The answer is anything we pass out, President Trump will get credit for, and as I said earlier — they hate him much more than they love America — they would rather put America on hold and just keep on attacking our president.”
Kelly then encouraged those in attendance to “get up and fight for our country.”
“If you can’t get up everyday and think that this is the purpose of us being here, then you are off target," Kelly said. "We can win again, but we need to get aware of what is going on.”
Vogel then spoke of the importance for Republicans to retain control of the Pennsylvania House and Senate to keep “Governor (Tom) Wolf in check.”
“Right now, if we lose four Senate seats or nine House seats, we have Virginia,” Vogel said. “If you don’t think you want to be Virginia, then we need to make sure we keep these seats in play.
“He is gung-ho to take away your Second Amendment rights. That has been his theme, and the Democrats in Philadelphia that is their theme since the governor has been there.”
Bernstine said it was "always great to be with a group of people that cling to the God, guns and a bunch of deplorables," referencing Hillary Clinton's 2016 remark that Trump voters can be put in a "basket of deplorables."
"I think Republicans have the momentum, and conservatives have the momentum, and the opportunity to go out and change America and change Lawrence County, and Butler County and Beaver County, and Allegheny County and the places around here. But that only happens if people like you step up and give what I think are three things — your time, your talent or your treasures."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.