A free online construction and reuse forum is planned for Sept. 16, sponsored by the Lawrence-Mercer County Recycling and Solid Waste Department.
The session is planned for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to share ideas, build relationships, gain technical knowledge and expand the synergy necessary to build a sustainable future.
Butler, Mercer, and Lawrence County leaders are collectively bringing together representatives from local communities who play a role in how houses and buildings are constructed, managed, rebuilt and removed, with a focus on waste reduction, reuse, green job creation and land fill diversion.
Megan Gahring, assistant director of the Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department, is the organizing force behind this event.
“I was inspired last October when I attended the international conference on construction and reuse at Phipps Conservatory,” she said.
For more information and/or to register for the Forum, contact Megan Gahring at mgahring@co.lawrence.pa.us or visit www.squarenail-consulting.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.