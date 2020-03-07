Like the single seed that produces a plant full of vegetables, Ken Rice is a grower of community.
His efforts along those lines will be recognized at Oneness, an event celebrating unity amid diversity scheduled for March 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
It won’t be the first time Rice has been hailed as someone who has made key contributions to his community. Last Saturday, when Rice was heading up an informational meeting on a proposed South Side Community Garden, his accolades were expounded upon by Mary Burris of the Lawrence County Conservation District.
“Ken was honored by the conservation district as Urban Conservation Steward at the end of last year,” she said. “He was honored by Tri-County CleanWays as a Volunteer of the Year. He was also recognized by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful as one of three Volunteers of the year statewide, and he’s been nominated for a Pennsylvania Environmental Council Award as well.
“Ken did what people talk about doing, what they complain about, and don’t do — he did it.”
Chief among Rice’s accomplishments is the Lower East Side Community Garden, an idea he now hopes to bring to New Castle’s South Side.
Bothered by four lots across from his home that were being used as a dumping site and frustrated by a lack of response to complaints to municipal authorities, Rice and his wife, Laura, decided to purchase the lots near the top of the Croton Avenue hill and clean them up.
Once they did, they pondered what to do with the land.
“We decided, ‘OK, let’s give back to the community,’ “ he said. “But how do we give back to the community?
“I work for DON Services, been with them for 12 years. I work with people who may have to cut back on their medicine to afford food, or on food to afford their medicine. So OK, let’s grow food, let’s grow vegetables.”
The idea may have been Rice’s, but he is quick to share the credit for its implementation and success (around 70 families received produce from the garden last year).
“I talked to a few people about helping me start a community garden; most of them kind of faded away,” he said. “(New Wilmington resident) Corey Kendall kept coming back. So together, he and I and other people started a community garden.
“It takes a lot of research and a lot of energy, but we did it. Then all these amazing agencies have jumped on board and are helping us. Now, when we have an event (such as community clean-up), we have 60, 70 people show up.”
A member of St. Paul Baptist Church and a father of nine, Rice not only works for DON Services but also is on the board for directors for DON Enterprise. He is part of the Lower East Side Community Neighborhood Watch and a founder of the Lawrence County Day of Prayer.
Still, the Lower East Side Community Garden may be his most visible contribution to the community.
“Ken is very, very modest,” Burris said. “What he has accomplished at the Lower East Side Community Garden is absolutely amazing.”
Oneness is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. March 29 at The Cathedral. Admission is free. The diversity-focused event will feature refreshments in the lobby with arts and crafts tables designed to celebrate neighbors, kindness and family friendly crafts supported by The Hoyt. School choirs and others will entertain.
Actor and author Sean Kanan, a Lawrence County native, will be the emcee, and former New Castle High and U.S. Naval Academy basketball star Shawn Anderson Jr. will be the speaker.
