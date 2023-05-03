Debra McCloskey Todd has presided over many a verdict on her way to becoming the first female chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The one the Ellwood City native issued Saturday undoubtedly was among the most essential.
“Never ever underestimate the value of a kind word or a vote of confidence,” Todd said from the stage of the Scottish Rite Cathedral, where she was the main speaker for the third annual Oneness event.
Oneness is “a concept and a project created to celebrate our community and to honor our diversity by coming together through free, family-friendly programs, events, actions and conversations held throughout the year.”
Saturday’s program included preliminary activities in the Cathedral lobby, themed crafts, a cookie table and songs by the New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars. Music provided by the Mohawk High School and Westminster College choirs further infused the day’s theme of coming together as a community during the program.
Todd and four local “storytellers” who shared the secrets to their success also hit notes that told of how the harmony they experienced with those around them impacted their lives.
KEY INFLUENCES
Todd emphasized the guidance she received from her parents and neighbors while growing up in Ellwood.
“I was raised on Park Avenue in Ellwood, with wonderful neighbors who looked out for one another … and I was brought up in Calvin Presbyterian Church, where my faith was firmly established,” she said. “I believe that it does take a village to raise a child, and nowhere was that more evident than in Ellwood City.”
Moreover, “In a time when it was still common for young girls to limit their choices to more traditional paths,” Todd said, “my parents — a steelworker and a homemaker — counseled me and my sisters that for our futures, the sky was the limit. They constantly encouraged our academic pursuits as well as our volunteerism and community involvement.”
She even gave a wry shout-out to her high school classmates.
“I attributed most of my success to my classmates,” she said. “My classmates voted me ‘most likely to succeed,’ and I never wanted to disappoint them.”
Todd recalled between the ages of 12 and 18, she worked full time each summer and part time during the school year as a file clerk and assistant to an attorney and his wife, who “ignited in me a lifelong passion for the law.”
Nonetheless, when she headed off to Chatham University to begin her journey to becoming a lawyer, she occasionally wavered in her resolve as homesickness set in.
Once again, it was guidance from her father that kept her going.
“I distinctly remember my father telling me that I could keep my nose to the grindstone and become a lawyer someday, or I could give up and come back home,” she said. “It was entirely up to me.
“He would then say he heard that there was an opening at the five-and-ten store on Lawrence Avenue. That would always get me back on track.”
IMPACTING AND BEING IMPACTED
Saturday’s four storytellers — Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto, longtime Slippery Rock University professor of dance and current Assistant Provost Urusla Payne and pastors Williams and Mitzila Hogans of St. Luke AME Zion Church — also recalled moments when others prompted their decisions to stay, or return to, New Castle.
Motto noted “Every positive thing that ever happened in my life happened because some person or group of persons in Lawrence County helped me to get there.”
Those included, he said, his father and an attorney who had become friends when they served together in World War I, as well as his elementary school teachers who “instilled in me the desire to work, and the thought that I could be anything I wanted to be if I worked hard at it.”
Such memories impacted where he wanted to perform that hard work.
“When I got to law school, a lot of my law school classmates were looking at getting high-paying jobs in very large law firms, but that wasn’t for me,” he said. “I wanted to come back to Lawrence County and start my own practice, be independent, and work one-on-one helping people.”
Payne, a Union High school graduate, recalled she spent nearly a decade away from New Castle as she pursued her education at Slippery Rock and Ohio State universities before moving to New York.
She said she had come to the realization she would live her life as a single person because “I saw a lot of people have their trajectory derailed because of who they were in a relationship with.” She wanted a life as a dance professor and a dance professional, one who also would travel the globe.
Still, there was one relationship that brought her home.
“The other thing that was important for me was coming back to a place where I had family ties,” she said, noting New Castle’s affordable cost of living.
“My parents were here. It was important to me to be in proximity to my parents as they were aging.”
For Mitzila Hogans, like her husband an ordained minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, it was an act of kindness from a college friend that brought her to a place and a position she had never expected to be.
Growing up in Panama, her desire was to get an education and return to her native country to serve as an ambassador. She received a Fulbright Scholarship to matriculate at Slippery Rock and left home at 17 speaking only broken English to study in western Pennsylvania. Eventually, she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science there.
“My goal was to be an ambassador,” she said. “My minor was in French, I could speak Spanish, so I had it all figured out — until it was my freshman year at Christmas.”
That’s when the college announced it was closing all of its dormitories for the holiday break, leaving the teen from Panama with no place to go.
“And a girl from New Castle came to me and said, ‘You can go home with me,’” she said. “And I met this young man here beside me (her husband). I fell in love, and here we are 43 years later still in New Castle.”
Not all of that time was spent here, though. There were about 40 years when the couple lived in Phoenix.
William Hogans recalled his childhood on New Castle’s West Side, calling it a “wonderful” and “idealistic” time, when people left their doors unlocked, single-family homes lined the streets and small businesses thrived.
But that, he said, was followed by the 1970s, when he “witnessed the impact of systemic racism that existed in New Castle during the ‘70s,” he said. “It impacted me in such a way that many times I was the only Black student in many of my classes. I saw West Washington Street be destroyed.
“Those areas were all destroyed because of what was called the redevelopment authority and the city planners. They planned it that way, so that you had what’s called the bypass; it bypasses the West Side so that now it is vacant lots and vacant homes and a project area. I witnessed them plan it that way.”
When the economic downturn of the 1980s arrived, the Hogans ultimately left town for Phoenix, where they built a new life and raised a family, and where Hogans was reluctant to leave when the call came in 2018 to return to New Castle to become pastor of St. Luke AME Zion Church.
But while others told of the people who had impacted their lives, Hogans said he realized he could be that person for those who were in need of their own guidance.
“I saw people for whom I had an opportunity to provide a way up as a pastor at St. Luke,” he said. “So here I am, reaching way up, loving way up, leaving a legacy, hopefully, way up.
“So I’m in New Castle to help someone else who might need a way up, to show you the way up.”
Michele Perelman, who spearheads Oneness along with a committee of volunteers, urged Saturday’s audience to do likewise.
“I want to thank you for everything you do every day to make sure that our families and our children support each other,” she said, “that you bring kindness to our community, that you look at your neighbor with a smile and that you understand, as we go forward, that the way to best protect Lawrence County from all the dangers that are happening everywhere else in the world is by loving each other, being kind to each other and supporting each other.”
