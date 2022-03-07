+2 Emcee, speaker set for Oneness The Oneness event scheduled for April 10 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral will feature Lawrence County natives Sean Kanan and Shawn Anderson Jr. as master of ceremonies and guest speaker, respectively.

Its name wound up exhibiting an unexpected irony.

When the inaugural Oneness event was staged in 2019 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, it was intended not only as an annual event to simultaneously celebrate diversity and foster unity, but also as a platform from which to launch similarly focused programs in schools and the community.

Instead, “Oneness” was one and done — until now.

After being pre-empted by the pandemic for two years, the second Oneness gathering is scheduled for April 10 at The Cathedral with the intent, according to its mission statement, “To come together as a community to encourage, inspire and recognize unified acts of kindness, acceptance and goodwill in Lawrence County and beyond.”

Two Lawrence County natives will have primary roles in the event. Actor, author and streaming series producer Sean Kanan will be the master of ceremonies, while Shawn Anderson Jr., a former New Castle High basketball star and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, will be the guest speaker.

The theme for this year’s event is “You Can Get There From Here.”

“The theme is directed toward our children,” said Michele Perelman who, as organizer, is aided by multiple community leaders in putting together the event. “It is a concept to not only recognize Lawrence County residents who have grown up and been educated here, but also who have gone on to other areas to do great things while still recognizing their hometown roots, or who have stayed here to plant roots and help our community.”

Kanan and Anderson will be included among the inaugural group to be recognized, as will Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, New Castle High graduate, cardiologist and interim president of UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals; Israel Gaither, who in 2006 was the first Black man to serve as national commander of The Salvation Army in the U.S. after spending four years as chief of staff at The Salvation Army’s world headquarters in London; Chandi Chapman, a 1998 New Castle High graduate and WTAE-TV reporter who was recently promoted to anchor the station’s 6:30 and 11 p.m. newscasts; and Ursula Payne, a Ph.D. candidate and chair of Slippery Rock University’s Department of Dance, which last month was ranked as one of the nation’s best college dance programs for 2021-22 by DanceUS.org..

In all, more than 22 county natives are scheduled to be honored.

Ken Rice, community activist and New Castle Area School Board member, will be honored as well, and the New Castle Middle School Choir, directed by Brittany Piscatella, and Allison Hood will be performing.

“While Oneness is neither religious nor political,” Perelman said, “its very concept recognizes and acknowledges that diversity is what makes us human, and as such, if we can share our differences and learn from each other, we will create a community that welcomes us to work together for the common good.”

Doors will open at 2 p.m. April 10 with hands-on, family friendly activities relating to the event’s theme. Cookies and water are being donated by Giant Eagle, and parking will be available behind New Castle High School, with free transportation to The Cathedral provided by the New Castle Area Transit Authority.

Committee members are Barbara Harper, Lalita Prabhu, Kimberly Koller-Jones, Cassidy Tonks, the Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick, Angie Urban, Dale and Michele Perelman, Angelo Perrotta, Lawrence Williams, Mitzila Hogans and the Rev, William Hogans, Andrew Henley, Mimi Davis, Shawn Anderson Sr., New Castle Mayor Chris Frye, Bobbi Bailey, Ken Rice, Jeff Feola, Anita McKeever, Don Kemerer, Shelley Vendemia, Lori Daytner, Keith Burley, Ceondre Colvin, Sid Shenkan, Jim McKim, Katie DeToro, Sam Bernstine and Robert Salem.