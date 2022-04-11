Oneness event urges community to unite

Kenny Rice attended Sunday’s Oneness event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral to accept an award.
But he didn’t leave the stage without also issuing a challenge.
Oneness encourages community members to celebrate their differences but also to join together to better each other’s lives.
At their second event, organizers chose Rice to receive their Uniting Community Citizen Award. The Lower East Side resident and director of New Castle’s Elm Street Program has demonstrated his love and commitment for his neighborhood by spearheading such grassroot initiatives such as annual Community Clean-Up Days, a Neighborhood Watch, the Lower East Side Community Garden and the Lawrence County Day of Prayer.
In accepting his award from Mayor Chris Frye, Rice thanked God, his mother, his church and DON Enterprises, with whom he toils in the name of neighborhood revitalization.
“There’s not very many agencies that give back to the community the way you all do,” he said. “And it speaks volumes. I can go home and sleep at night.
“It’s not about the paycheck; it’s about the mission. I’m proud to be a part of that with you guys.”
And in keeping with the concept of Oneness, he urged his listeners to become part of the solution as well.
“Everybody here has 730 hours a month,” said. “If you gave just two of those 730 hours back to your community, we’d have the best community in the whole wide world.
“Find a way to plug in. Find a way to help out. We need you. There are more good people in our community than there are bad, but they’re getting all the glory. We need to step up, come together and be united.”
The Oneness initiative began in 2020, when it held its first event. Sunday’s was the first gathering since then, the last two having been canceled because of COVID-19. More than three dozen volunteers serve on the committee.
Michele Perelman, one of the lead organizers, accepted a citation from Frye and New Castle City Council, as well as a proclamation from state representatives Chis Sainato, Aaron Bernstine and Parke Wentling, recognizing the group’s efforts.
Meanwhile, members of the New Castle Middle School choir under the direction of Bethany Piscatella demonstrated their own oneness by blending their diverse verses into a homogenous performance of musical inspiration. Other music included a flute duet by Lena Grossman and Madeline Ubry, and vocal offerings by the New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars and Laura Colvin.
Chandi Chapman, a New Castle native and award-winning reporter/anchor for Pittsburgh’s Action News 4, was the emcee, and actor/author/producer Sean Kanan, who also hails from local roots, delivered the keynote address.
In his address, Kanan noted that the idea of oneness isn’t a new one.
“When humanity has been tested, we have overcome the obstacles that faced us,” he said. “Early homo sapiens worked together to survive the onslaught of apex predators like the sabre-toothed tiger.
“We weren’t the fastest, we weren’t the strongest, but we humans did one thing better than any other species. We could work together. We’re only here today because our ancestors figured it out. To survive, we need to cooperate.”
He cited multinational efforts in which differences were put aside to build the International Space Station and create microprocessor chips.
Still, he allowed, oneness may never have been more difficult to reach than it is today.
“Now more than ever we face the daunting obstacle of division,” Kanan said. “Now more than ever, we must come together … While we can and should disagree with ideas, we should not eviscerate each other’s humanity. We can disagree with positions, without cancelling the person.
“I know it’s easier said than done, especially when we’re faced with opinions or thoughts that run contrary to our very core beliefs. But human history teaches us that we succeed when we’re together, and we fail when we’re apart.”
Moreover, it will take more than “platitudes and good intentions” to accomplish that.
“While it’s important to think globally, we must act locally,” Kanan said. “Change begins with each one of us. It’s like the ripple effect of a pebble tossed into the water. Every action initiates a reaction. Every seemingly small change in our behavior can have enormous effects throughout the world.”
He cited the example of Rosa Parks, who “ignited a social revolution for racial equality” by refusing to sit in the back of the bus in Montgomery, Alabama.
“We must celebrate our differences and realize that from those differences comes our strength,” Kanan said, noting that while iron is a strong element by itself, it becomes even stronger when it is forged with other elements to become steel.
“Like steel,” he said, “we are stronger when we are drawing from the best qualities of our differences.”
