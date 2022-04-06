The accolades began rolling in early for Chandi Chapman, and they’ve kept on coming.
While attending New Castle High School, the Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 anchor/reporter was named Lawrence County Junior Miss. She was the first African American to hold that title and the first person to win the talent portion doing martial arts (she earned her black belt in Tae Kwon Do when she was 9).
That same year, she went on to become Pennsylvania’s Homecoming Queen and placed in the America’s Homecoming Queen competition.
Professionally, she’s won multiple Associated Press and state broadcast association awards, including Best TV Personality. While working at WFMZ-TV in Allentown, where she was the station’s first African American female anchor, she earned two National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Awards on race relations.
Oh, and then there’s those five Mid-Atlantic Emmys and her recent promotion to weekend anchor at WTAE.
All the recognition means a lot to Chapman, who will be the emcee as well as an honoree at Sunday’s Oneness event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. But ego is not the reason why.
“I’m not an egotistical person,” she said in a telephone interview. “I want other people from New Castle to see you can do it, especially in the Black community.
“The only time that I’ve pushed to be seen is to inspire others. I know I would have loved to have seen someone, and it would have been easier for me to visualize what I am now. Whether a female or male or Black or white or anything, you need to see someone like yourself to know it’s done, especially when you’re not seeing it often.”
The second Oneness event — the first was in 2019 and the last two were cancelled because of COVID — aims “to encourage, inspire and recognize unified acts of kindness, acceptance and goodwill in Lawrence County and beyond.” This year’s theme is “You Can Get There From Here.”
“The theme is directed toward our children,” organizer Michele Perelman said last month. “It is a concept to not only recognize Lawrence County residents who have grown up and been educated here, but also who have gone on to other areas to do great things while still recognizing their hometown roots, or who have stayed here to plant roots and help our community.”
That’s a concept Chapman embraces as well.
“If you want to leave and come back, maybe that means that’s what you need to do,” she said. “For example, Malik Hooker — he can’t be on an NFL team in New Castle. I can’t be an anchor in a top-30 market in New Castle. So sometimes you do have to leave, but that doesn’t mean you want to leave, or that you’re turning your back.”
For Chapman, it has meant making a point to share stories of her hometown.
“I made a very conscious effort to drive that extra hour and 15 minutes to look for positive stories, because people in New Castle have great stories,” she said. “Sometimes we don’t get to tell them, because of staffing or distance or other things going on in the news.
“But I always put in the extra effort to do that, and I was surprised that people paid attention. When people come up to me and say, ‘I see you didn’t forget about us,’ it really touches me.”
Sunday’s free event kicks off at 2 p.m. with visitors engaging in a variety of theme-related activities in The Cathedral lobby.
“The concept of ‘You Can Get There From Here’ is going to be played out in a series of tables of family friendly arts and crafts,” Perelman said. “People who come in will get a little passport ticket and they will go from table to table doing projects that relate to the concept.
“For one of them, there is going to be a simulated garden, which represents the South Side (Community) Garden that Ken Rice (one of the event honorees) is doing. People can make a flower and plant it in the garden.”
Once people have finished the tables, their passports card will be deposited in a receptacle for a drawing for door prizes.
Perelman expects to begin moving people into the auditorium around 3:15 p.m., but encourages everyone to take a moment to check out the photos of the event honorees, which will be on display in the walkway between the lobby and the auditorium.
The program will begin about 3:30 p.m.
For Chapman, the event is a chance to encourage mutual support among all community members.
“One thing I want people to know is that there is enough room for everyone,” she said. “Just because you come from a small town, we don’t have to have a crab-in-the-bucket mentality (a metaphor for behavior in which the efforts of one are undermined by others around him).
“We can help and support each other. We can all lift each other up. We don’t need to compete with each other. Let’s all make it.”
