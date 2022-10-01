Gayle Young got a round of applause Thursday at the Jack and Nancy Flannery Salute Award dinner.
And the executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County wasn’t even the one being honored.
She was, though, credited with having created the team that did receive the award: Michele Perelman and Octavia Payne, who throughout the evening were called leaders, pillars of the community and even superheroes for the Lawrence County YMCA Diamond Girls and Oneness initiatives they envisioned, created and ran.
Diamond Girls launched in 2004 to mentor and support young women and encourage personal growth and development. Girls joined the program in fifth grade and remained in it through their senior years with a mentor and peers to guide them.
Oneness, which held its first program in 2019, survived two years off because of the pandemic, then returned full force earlier this year, was created to celebrate the community and honor its diversity.
It wasn’t the first time the combined efforts of Perelman and Payne had been recognized. In 2015, they were the inaugural recipients of the ATHENA Leadership Organizational Award for Diamond Girls.
It all began when Perelman and Payne — who did not know each other at the time — each shared with Young a vision of creating a program that would mentor and support young girls.
“I knew they were passionate about girls,” Young said in a video presented at the dinner. “They were passionate about helping out the community, and I knew that they were concerned about the moral decay in our society.
“When I brought the two of them together,” she added later, “it was like a combustion … Whenever you think about all the girls’ lives that they’ve touched, they’ve impacted several generations. It changed the dynamic of that family. So in a little bit of time – it wasn’t that long – it’s brought about lifelong changes in that family and in that culture.”
Perelman and Payne received key support along the way, multiple speakers noted, from the mentors who donated their time and efforts to Diamond Girls, as well as from the honorees’ spouses, Dale Perelman and the late Jim Payne.
The award that the duo received is named for the late parents of Bill Flannery, vice president of the Y board of directors. His mother served as a Diamond Girls mentor.
“Obviously, this event means a lot to myself and to my family considering that the Y honored my parents by naming this award after them,” Flannery said in welcoming the dinner attendees. “But if I’m being honest with you, this year means a little bit more. My mom had very close relationships with Michele and Octavia. I know that the time they spent with her and the Diamond Girls meant the absolute world to her. She loved the girls that were in that program.
“She loved the mentors and the women that she worked with, and even more, she loved the results that came out of that program. I know that my mother had the greatest admiration for Octavia and Michele as leaders, facilitators and, most importantly, as friends.”
Payne and Perelman, Flannery said, are true leaders as “They identify, and have identified, problems in our community that are not getting the attention they deserve, and they have brought other like-minded individuals to the table in order to tackle those problems. They’re facilitators; they’re doers. They accomplish things they set out to do.”
Montana Pastore, a graduate of the second Diamond Girls class, added in the video that “Their impact on this community is huge. They are the most positive people. Anyone they come in contact with, they try to help.”
That includes the creation of Oneness, which Perelman envisioned in the aftermath of the October 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, which claimed 11 lives.
“It was shortly after the tragedy … when Michele walked into my office,” Y Executive Director Maria McKee recalled, “and she said, ‘Maria, I have an idea.’ Now, any of you that know Michele know that when she says those words, it’s a force.
“It means a lot of work, a lot of time and mobilizing a lot of people. But it’s always for a meaningful purpose; always to better people and to unite the community.”
Sam Bernstine, who was president of the now-defunct Temple Hadar Israel and who continues to oversee annual donations from its legacy fund, believes that’s what Oneness has done.
“It isn’t about race, it’s about people in general, and trying to make everybody feel involved and engaged and of equal value,” he said in the video. “That’s what we really have in Lawrence County because there are a lot of people from different races and nationalities and religions and backgrounds.
“We’re in a situation here where we’ve become smaller as a community so we need to work together and respect each other, not only for our similarities, but for our differences. I think Michele and Octavia are tremendous role models in that sense.”
And, like Bill Flannery, McKee said that the presentation of this year’s Salute Award carries special meaning for her.
“I have been blessed to work with these ladies for more than 12 years,” she said. “And I can tell you that you will never find more passionate, caring, selfless and spunky women than Michele and Octavia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.