One person is dead and three others reportedly were injured in a car versus van collision Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the accident occurred around 3 p.m. on River Road, just past the train tracks. The tracks and the road are closed to keep cars out of the accident scene, and are to remain closed for several hours, he said.
The deceased woman's identity and the names of the injured persons are being withheld, pending notification to their families.
Salem said it was not clear at the time how the accident occurred. The state police crash and accident reconstruction units were on scene to investigate, he said.
The New Castle Fire Department, the Shenango Area Fire District, the Shenango Township police, the Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department and McGonigle Ambulance all responded to assist. A helicopter was summoned but was later canceled because of adverse weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.