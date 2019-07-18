State police have not yet released details about the circumstances of a shooting in Shenango Township early yesterday morning that left one man dead and another injured.
The man who died in the gunfire has been identified as 23-year-old Brian Robert Eisenhuth.
Eisenhuth and Ronald L. Lantz Jr., 24, were shot around 1 a.m. at a house on wooded property on Bryson Mill Road. Lantz was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Members of the state police forensic unit were at the house throughout yesterday, investigating, and had the area blocked off.
The status of the second victim was not being released yet, police said yesterday morning.
However, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said he believed the man was to have been treated at a hospital and released. He said it did not appear from the investigation that the individuals had shot each other.
Deputy Coroner Samuel Teolis said he doesn't know a lot of details about what happened. He arrived at the scene around 2:10 a.m. to pronounce Eisenhuth dead.
No information was available from Lamancusa or the state police about any possible suspects.
Details about the incident remain under investigation by the state police, Lamancusa said.
He said an autopsy was to have been performed on Eisenhuth yesterday at the Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.